September/October 2017
Each month we select some stories from the print magazine and expand upon them, exclusively for your eyes, on bocamag.com. Here’s what we chose as your web extras this month:
Mounts Botanical Garden lends flower power to our annual fall fashion shoot.
Photography by CHELSAE ANNE HORTON
Just in time for football season, we talk tailgating and pigskin with the Miami Dolphins’ most“Finatical” fans.
By ALLISON LEWIS
Levitating rocks, undead gangsters and ghost pilots? Three tales of high strangeness keep Florida weird.
By JOHN THOMASON
From anxiety to “affluenza” to finding the perfect daycare, school-year tension is high for students and parents alike. Our experts help defuse the drama.
By JENNIFER BISHOP, MICHELLE OLSON-ROGERS and MARIE SPEED
Just when the latest depressing headline makes the editor feel like “Falling Down,” a walk in a park lifts her spirits.
By MARIE SPEED Photo by CITY OF BOCA RATON
Familiar personalities share favorite Halloween memories, a charter boat captain dispenses reel-world advice, and much more.
Dress Code: From ‘70s footwear to ‘90s-style chokers, fall’s hottest attire re-imagines nostalgia.
City Watch: What happens when the rubber of politics meets the road of governance?
By ALLISON LEWIS, RANDY SCHULTZ, MARIE SPEED, SHAYNA TANEN and
JOHN THOMASON
Boca magazine highlights its partners with a series of fun events.
An interior designer dishes on splurge-worthy redesigns—but cautions us against furnishing faux pas.
By JENNIFER KNOWLES
A numbers cruncher makes debt-free college a reality for hardworking students, a beloved Boynton Beach free clinic expands its reach, and an entrepreneur shines a lantern on Delray’s haunted history.
By GARY GREENBERG and JOHN THOMASON
The Anti-Gym offers an off-the-wall workout, and a modern apothecary bottles all-natural remedies. Plus, as 5K season sprints into high gear, a medical marathon man never runs out of advice.
By LISETTE HILTON and ALLISON LEWIS
Continuing his controversial legacy on the collegiate and NFL sidelines, head coach Lane Kiffin touches down at FAU, where he hopes to pivot the struggling football program.
By ALLISON LEWIS
On the eve of his most ambitious event yet, the creative director of G-Star School’s X-Scream Halloween deconstructs the science and psychology behind a good fright night.
By JOHN THOMASON
Our review-driven guide to the finest dining in South Florida spotlights Ditmas, Temper Grille and Jimmy’s Bistro. Plus, Louie Bossi’s namesake chef retraces his culinary roots.
Reviews by LYNN KALBER
The members of Impact 100 celebrated a record-breaking year in style, a Dreamgirl raised more than $1 million for charity, and more.
By SHAYNA TANEN
With national student debt exceeding $1 trillion, it’s long past time to rethink higher education—and consider its helpful alternatives.
By JOHN SHUFF
