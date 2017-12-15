Shine Like you Mean it

Shine brighter than Times Square when the ball drops this New Year’s Eve with these glamorous party looks by the owners of Ivy Leez Luxe Makeup & Beauty Lounge, Ivy Sims and Lisa Vasta.

CHAMPAGE POP

Your eyes will dazzle like a disco ball, in a good way!

Get the look:

Start with a nude shimmery base, like Ivy Leez Liquid Shimmer with luster pigment on the eyelids. Then create a smoky eye with a black shadow or smudgy eyeliner along the upper lash line, blending into the outer corner of your eye with a brush or your finger.

Continue to follow the shape of your eyeball, pressing and wiggling your shadow brush on the lid to evenly apply the pigments. Apply the same eye shadow or liner underneath the lower lashes and sweep it up toward the top of your eye, smudging with your finger to create a less defined line.

Finally, using a wet glitter, dab onto your eyelids until you’re shinier than Liberace’s closet. Sims and Vasta used Stila’s Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid in “Gold Goddess.”

JUICY BAD APPLE

Eve’s got nothing on this bold, sinfully shimmery lip.

Get the look:

Prep your lips with a sugar scrub to ensure they’re smooth and moisturized. Apply a bright red lip liner, filling in to cover your lips completely. Vasta says that if you want extra volume, carefully extend the liner just outside your natural lip line. She recommends a liner over a lipstick because it will last longer. It’s also just sticky enough to adhere a loose shimmer to your lips, like MAC’s glitter pots. Vasta used a rusty red pigment, dabbing it on with fingers or a flat brush.

Pro tip: Limit shimmer to one area of your face. If you’re lighting up your eyes, stick to a neutral lip color with a glossy finish. Or if you’re pixelating your pout, stick with a simple shimmery eye shadow in a light tone.

ABOUT IVY SIMS AND LISA VASTA

Sims, a professional makeup artist, and Vasta, a makeup enthusiast, met at a Las Vegas pool party. Their friendship didn’t stay in Vegas, and when Vasta suggested they open a “makeup lounge” in Boca, Sims agreed. Their lounge offers makeup applications and lessons, hair styling, private events and parties. They have a makeup line that includes mink eyelashes, foundation, bronzers, lipsticks and more.

To see more looks from Ivy Leez, visit their Facebook.

For appointments, call 561/409-4065.

233 S. Federal Highway, Suite 104, Boca Raton ivyleez.com

Special thanks to our model, Kymberly Edwards.