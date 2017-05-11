“The only thing we kept was the existing concrete structure and the roof,” said interior designer Erin Paige Pitts, describing the vintage, 2,000-square-foot 1946 home she and her husband, Gregory, recently remodeled in Delray Beach. Pitts, principal of Erin Paige Pitts Interiors, focuses on coastal properties and has offices in Delray Beach and Maryland, where the Pitt family resides. Florida’s sunshine and Pitts’ expanding Florida clientele draw them to Delray Beach, and they couldn’t be happier. “We’re only a bike ride from the water, and we absolutely adore the house,” Erin explained. And why wouldn’t they? The one-time derelict dwelling—home to a choppy floor plan and plain-Jane features—is now a showcase of open, light-filled spaces and savvy small-house style that makes living there a treat for the Pitts’ young family. Pitts shared a number of tricks she masterfully used to transform the home from tired to inspired.