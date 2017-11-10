South Florida Fall Wedding Trends Embrace Florals, Natural Beauty

If you’re like us, it seems like you have a wedding to attend every other weekend.

No matter who you are, chances are you’ve packed your bags and flown to some remote country town to attend a wedding this year, at the very least someone you know is planning a wedding this very minute.

If you know anything about wedding planning you know it’s extremely exhausting. Whether you’re planning the next royal wedding or an intimate occasion with family and friends, it’s one of the most stressful times of your life. Lindsey was married at The Breakers in Palm Beach just over 3 years ago and she still hasn’t fully recovered from it all.

In most places, November brings a change in the air and a change in personal style. Just like all seasons, fall brings ever-changing trends to the wedding industry. Fall weddings bring a deeper (and darker) meaning to forals, greenery and bold statements.

Fall Wedding Dress Trends

We started with South Florida’s premier wedding dress experts, Patti Nachmann and Alicyn Munoz from Wonderland Bridal Couture to gain some insight into what goes into the process of shopping for a wedding dress and how you can prepare accordingly.

“We’re seeing a lot of brides embrace off-the-shoulder gowns, plunging necklines and dresses with sleeves. Brides love the fact that they can flatter their arms and upper body with these sexy and sweet styles,” Nachmann, co-owner of Wonderland Bridal Couture, says.

Fall Bridesmaid Dress Trends

In addition to wedding dresses, Wonderland Bridal Couture offers bridesmaid dresses as well. Fall brides are looking for bridesmaid dresses in jewel-toned color palettes. The most popular bridesmaid dress colors of fall 2017 range from plum to burgundy. These darker colors naturally reflect the change of season, while the pastels remain in spring. In addition to these darker tones, we’ve also seen hues of blues that have an icy glacier color combination.

Rest assured, bridesmaid dresses with gold, silver and metallic beading are here to stay. They flooded the bridal runways as more and more brides embrace the “mix and match” trend.

Fall Wedding Themes

So many couples are taking advantage of the time of year by centering their themes around greenery, bold florals and whimsical attributes. Now more than ever, brides want the “fairytale in the forest” feel with embellished greenery and bold garden-like statements. Think hanging floral centerpieces and succulents that bring dimension to your table settings. No one does embellished greenery quite like The Addison and Daniel Events right here in Boca Raton.

Fall Florals

As we mentioned, brides in South Florida are embracing bold pops of color and greenery this fall. The more their venue looks like a forest, the better. You’ll see more and more bridal and bridesmaid bouquets and centerpieces with cascading embellishments and bold statement colors. Here are some inspirational fall florals by the talented team at South Florida-based JM Event Productions.

Fall Invitations, Calligraphy, Programs, Place Cards and Favors

Gold will always be a popular accent color no matter what time of year it is. Paper invitations, programs and place cards are now being replaced with leaves. One of our favorite artists, Jenny of ChickadeeDixie, provides preserved Magnolia leaves embellished with handwritten names in gold ink.

For wedding invitations, Paper & Lace specializes in lace invitations and event stationery for weddings and special occasions. This South Florida-based company flawlessly handcrafts and customizes designs to capture the beauty of your special day. Adding character embellishments is something a lot of brides are opting to do to make their wedding invitations stand out among the rest.

Fall Bridal Beauty Trends

One of the best parts about planning a wedding or being a bridesmaid is getting your hair and makeup done. Beauty trends are ever-changing and this also stands true to bridal beauty trends. Fall brides are opting for a more simplistic hair style complete with tousled waves, boho braids and flower embellishments.

GEMakeup Artistry and Hair offers on site makeup/hair services for any special occasion, so we knew owner Gizella was just the person to interview for this topic. Here’s what she had to say about the latest and greatest makeup trends of the season:

“This past year has been all about the fresh, dewy skin and soft, smoky eyes. The colors most commonly asked to be included in brides color palette was a light champagne for the lid and a burgundy hue for the crease. Most common photos shown were that of Blake Lively, Miranda Kerr and of course Carrie Underwood.”