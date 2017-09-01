Spa-tember Specials Are Here in Palm Beach and Broward Counties!
It’s still blazin’ hot in South Florida, but there are plenty of fall spa deals providing cool relief. Whether it’s September, October or November, there’s something for everyone to try during the next few months. So go ahead and book a treatment or two. Or three. We won’t judge.
SPA-TEMBER:
(September)
The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale is offering the ultimate Spatember Package, valid throughout the entire month. This includes overnight accommodations starting at $349/night and a $99 credit toward a treatment from the Spatember menu. Gather some friends, and spend the weekend at the spa. We suggest the following:
- Blush and Blow Dry, $85: Shampoo, conditioning and makeup touch up
- 50- Minute Timeless Beauty Facial, $99: Professional alpha beta peel and extractions
- 50-Minute Go With the Glow, $99: Full body massage, scalp and conditioning treatment, facial and hand/foot reviver
- 80-Minute Renew Your Manicure/Pedicure, $99: Hand soak, foot mask and hand/foot massage
If you book two treatments, you’ll receive a complimentary glass of champagne, spa sampler gift and an enhancement on each service. Invite a friend and receive a complimentary glass of champagne, a $25 retail card and 20 percent savings on regularly priced treatments. Call 954/302-6490 for more information or to make a reservation.
SPA-TOBER:
(October)
At Eau Spa in Palm Beach, spa deals start in October and run through December. We aren’t telling you what to do, but these October deals caught our eye:
- 50-Minute Monster Mash Massage, $109: Aches and pains disappear with this body treatment
- 50-Minute Jack-O-Lantern Facial, $109: Eliminate wrinkles and get that glowing, youthful look again
- Trick or Treat, Fix My Feet!, $65: Refresh and smooth feet
- Madame Tussaud’s Hand Treatment & Manicure, $45: Smooth and soften hands with paraffin wax and massage
Call 561/540-4960 for more information or to make a reservation.
SPA-VEMBER (November):
Head to the Seagate Hotel & Spa for their 4.5-hour “Spice It Up” package. The $436 package includes a touch of fall, i.e., pumpkin spice, in several treatments:
- Complimentary Pumpkin Spice Martini
- 25-Minute Body Polish
- 50-Minute Swedish Massage
- 80-Minute Pumpkin Enzyme Facial
- 80-Minute Pumpkin Spice Manicure and Pedicure
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.