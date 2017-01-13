A Sweet Misadventure to New La Gelateria Della Musica

They say good things come to those who wait. Does that apply to two editors who desperately searched for a gelato shop and ended up waiting for hours for a tiny cup of Italian ice cream?

Absolutely.

The Journey

When Allison, Boca Mag’s associate editor, and I parked the car in Boca’s Royal Palm Place, we were happy to be in the sun and out of the office. We were going to the grand opening of La Gelateria della Musica, the first United States franchise location of a popular Milan-based gelato bistro known for its wacky flavors.

Allison is a transplant from Missouri, and I spent my life out west in Wellington. To say we were unfamiliar with this eastern area of Boca is an understatement. Eyes squinting in the afternoon sun, we set out to find this gelato shop. Why? Because the shop was serving free (FREE!!!) gelato to everyone who showed up to the opening. It was a journalistic endeavor, we told ourselves, and this was breaking news.

For those unfamiliar, gelato is basically Italian ice cream. It is softer, fluffier and creamier than ice cream, and common flavors include vanilla, chocolate, stracciatella, pistachio, hazelnut, lemon, raspberry and strawberry, among others.

After walking street after street we stumbled upon many false leads. There are three other shops that serve gelato in the Royal Palm Place area, oddly enough; Capricci Italian Natural Gelato, which only serves gelato; Cote France Café, a French café that offers about half a dozen flavors; and Saquella Café, which makes a variety of gelato flavors along with breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

The Gelato

Finally, at 4 p.m. the moment had come for us to try La Gelateria Della Musica. A violinist outside the shop played classical and contemporary snippets from famous compositions. The line was short, but the owners of the shop – a father, his daughter and two sons from Italy – handed out samples like you were the only patron in line.

Each bright, smooth tray of gelato and sorbetto (water-based and mostly fruity flavors perfect for people who don’t eat dairy and those who wish for a lighter treat) called my name. Noteworthy flavors included Bud Light (literally like drinking an ice-cold Bud Light at a frat party); bread, butter and jam; banana; salted pistachio; peanut butter and strawberry jam; Nutella; and Amarena cherry.

Allison chose pineapple sorbetto and Nutella gelato, and I chose melon sorbetto and salted pistachio. Allison had never eaten gelato before. Her conclusion: It was like Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans — the gelato flavors were uncannily true to the real ingredients — and how the jelly beans from Harry Potter mimic flavors like booger and grass.

Manuela Cigala is a co-owner, and she said all the equipment used is imported from Italy. Additionally, she said all gelato starts with a powdered base, and hers comes from Italy as well.

She said that gelato and ice cream are “kind of the same thing, but different.” Both Allison and I agree with this statement, especially when judging by the outstanding products at La Gelateria Della Musica.

Our brows a little sweaty, our feet a little sore, but our taste buds appeased, Allison’s and mine misadventure turned out to be oh, so sweet.

La Gelateria Della Musica is at 117 SE Mizner Blvd. in unit 36; 954/393-6703.

