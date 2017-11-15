The SYMPHONIA Brings New Concert, Outreach Programs for the 2017-18 Season

Listen up Millennials, Gen X’ers and maybe even some of you Baby Boomers.

Classical music is for you.

Yup. All you have to do is give it a proper listen at a concert. I promise it’s not boring! When you’re sitting in your chair, and the music is flowing over you, through you, telling stories and flooding your brain with imagery and dopamine, you’ll get it.

The SYMPHONIA Boca Raton, our very own chamber orchestra, offers some great programs to help ease you into the experience. This season The SYMPHONIA will bring one special concert to the Crest Theatre in Delray Beach on March 27, and it’ll be shorter than the usual Sunday concerts and include visuals, says Annabel Russell, the executive director of The SYMPHONIA.

The concert will be 90 minutes with no intermission. Put in perspective, that’s basically two episodes of Stranger Things, and surely you can watch at least four episodes in a night (or at least I can).

But perhaps you’ve just missed that “window of opportunity” for enjoying classical music all together. Luckily, The SYMPHONIA is engaging children in not only listening to music but creating it.

Through grant funding from the Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County, The SYMPHONIA will launch a “String” outreach program at the Naoma Donnelley Haggin Boys and Girls Club of Delray Beach in December. The program will allow kids who sign up to take two instrument lessons and one music exploration/ theory class a week.

“The goal is that they [the children] will be part of forming their own string orchestra at the Boys and Girls Club,” Russell says. “These kids are going to have an opportunity that they might never otherwise have.”

Children can also visit dress rehearsals on Saturdays at the Roberts Theater at the Saint Andrews School, where they’ll be able to interact with the conductor and musicians of The SYMPHONIA.

And if you’re already into classical music, then you’re in luck. To begin the Connoisseur Concert Series for the 2017-18 season, Emmy Award-winner Gerard Schwarz is celebrating his 70th birthday as the guest conductor for this opening concert and will feature the world premier of his composition for cello and orchestra! His son, accomplished cello soloist Julian Schwarz will also be performing along with The SYMPHONIA’s Artistic Director and Principal Trumpet, Jeffrey Kaye.

“That’s really exciting and a great way to start off our season,” Russell says.

To see the full season program, visit thesymphonia.org.

