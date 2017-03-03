Three Gorgeous, Versatile Styles to Wear All Spring
It’s officially March, which means it’s officially acceptable to wear your favorite spring colors and pastels. As much as we love fall/winter fashion, spring is easier for us South Floridians to identify with.
In today’s post we’re spotlighting our favorite spring looks of the season, beauty trends to look out for and where you can find them in South Florida.
Let’s start with the “Spring Pantone Colors” of 2017.
These are the colors you’ll want to implement into your wardrobe.
The easiest way to translate these to your look is through nail polish.
(Top Row Left to Right) Opi Fiji Super Trop-I-Cal-Fiji-Istic, Deborah Lippmann Walking on Sunshine, Essie Butler Please, OPI Modern Girl, Deborah Lippmann Splish Splash
(Bottom Row – Left to Right) Essie Baby’s Breath, OPI I’m Soooo Swamped, Deborah Lippmann Between the Sheets, Essie Pretty Edgy, Essie All Eyes on Nudes
All brands & colors can be found at
GBS Beauty 21306 St Andrews Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33468
Seaside Stripes
Channel your inner cabana girl and channel that Nantucket awning into your South Florida style. Grab the girls for a lunch by the beach when rocking this look.
- Show Me Your MuMu Ella Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top – Bloomingdales, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
- Ray-Ban Mirrored Sunglasses – Bloomingdales, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
- Women’s Eric Javits ‘Classic’ Squishee Packable Fedora Sun Hat – Nordstrom, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
- Kassatex Cabana Stripe Beach Towel – Bloomingdales, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
- Longchamp Le Pliage Large Shoulder Tote – Bloomingdales, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
- Dolce Vita Pacer Lizard-Embossed Demi Wedge Slide Sandals – Bloomingdales, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
Cold Shoulder Cutouts
A cold shoulder allows you to show a little skin without revealing too much. We envision this outfit making it’s mark during a breezy Sunday brunch on Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach.
- Cold Shoulder Baby Blue – Apricot Lane, Delray Beach
- Michael Kors Gold-Tone Logo Stainless Steel Watch – Michael Kors, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
- Gucci Soho Leather Disco Bag – Gucci Store, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
- Tory Burch Reva Leather Ballerina Flat – Tory Burch Store, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
Garden Party
Who doesn’t love floral? Lucky for you, you will start to notice floral popping up in all of your favorite local boutiques. Spring has sprung with these garden party looks!
- A Line Floral High Waisted Mini Skirt – rosegal.com
- Green Cotton Top – Apricot Lane, Delray Beach
- Elizabeth and James Zoe Mini Leather Saddle Bag – Neiman Marcus, Boca Raton, Town Center Mall
- Izolda Womens Beige Wedges – shoedazzle.com
