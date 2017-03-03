Three Gorgeous, Versatile Styles to Wear All Spring

It’s officially March, which means it’s officially acceptable to wear your favorite spring colors and pastels. As much as we love fall/winter fashion, spring is easier for us South Floridians to identify with.

In today’s post we’re spotlighting our favorite spring looks of the season, beauty trends to look out for and where you can find them in South Florida.

Let’s start with the “Spring Pantone Colors” of 2017.

These are the colors you’ll want to implement into your wardrobe.

The easiest way to translate these to your look is through nail polish.

(Top Row Left to Right) Opi Fiji Super Trop-I-Cal-Fiji-Istic, Deborah Lippmann Walking on Sunshine, Essie Butler Please, OPI Modern Girl, Deborah Lippmann Splish Splash

(Bottom Row – Left to Right) Essie Baby’s Breath, OPI I’m Soooo Swamped, Deborah Lippmann Between the Sheets, Essie Pretty Edgy, Essie All Eyes on Nudes

All brands & colors can be found at

GBS Beauty 21306 St Andrews Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33468

Seaside Stripes

Channel your inner cabana girl and channel that Nantucket awning into your South Florida style. Grab the girls for a lunch by the beach when rocking this look.

Cold Shoulder Cutouts

A cold shoulder allows you to show a little skin without revealing too much. We envision this outfit making it’s mark during a breezy Sunday brunch on Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach.

Garden Party

Who doesn’t love floral? Lucky for you, you will start to notice floral popping up in all of your favorite local boutiques. Spring has sprung with these garden party looks!

For more Boca style, visit our Fashion & Wellness page, and subscribe to the magazine for fashion trends and style ideas.