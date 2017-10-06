The Top 6 Halloween Haunts and Fall Festivals This Month

If there’s one holiday South Floridians know how to celebrate it’s Halloween.

And we don’t just dress up the day of. Halloween is one of those holidays that we can get into all month long. There’s something about fall that gets us in the mood for pumpkin (everything), warm colors and gettin’ dressed up!

There is NOTHING the ladies of LLScene love more than dressing up for Halloween. We’re known for getting really into it… (See above photo!)

Today, we’re sharing all of the #SceneWorthy events you can look forward to this month to celebrate one of our favorite holidays.

Halloween at the Addison presents “A Horror Story”

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31st

Time: 7:30 p.m. to midnight

Location: The Addison, 2 E Camino Real, Boca Raton

This is probably our favorite event of season, let alone the entire year. If you know anything about The Addison, you know they are fully equipped to throw a killer party. This year, Halloween at The Addison is benefiting the Slow Burn Theatre Company at the Broward Center for Performing Arts. Last year’s party was a complete success, so this year they are going above and beyond with extravagant activities (a haunted walk-through and themed rooms), live music and entertainment, foodie-approved and themed fare, specialty craft cocktails. Plus, Boca Magazine is this year’s participating media sponsor!

Tickets

$100 Early bird (offer ends Oct. 14)

$125 General admission

$2,400 VIP tables for up to 10 guests (limited availability) – includes complimentary valet parking, access to indoor VIP area, table side food and beverage service, and champagne bottle service—in addition to general admission benefits.

Tickets and VIP tables are available at http://addisonhalloween.com.

Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival

Date: Saturday Oct. 14 – Sunday Oct. 15

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

This is a fun little event for families and people of all ages! The first Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival is bringing the season of fall to life in Boca Raton this year. Be prepared for pumpkin madness, because there will be a massive pumpkin patch (with 2,500 pumpkins!), a cornstalk maze, scarecrow dress-up activity, unlimited carnival rides for all ages, live entertainment, a pumpkin food court, pumpkin beer bars (for adults obvs) and more!

Enigma Haunt

Date: Oct. 6-7, 13-15, 19-22, and 27-31

Time: Fridays and Saturdays: 7 p.m. to midnight

Thursdays and Sundays : 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Enigma Haunt, 1751 N Military Trial, Boca Raton

Okay, we will be the first to admit that we have yet to try out Enigma Haunt in Boca Raton. We have purchased tickets to this event for the past three years and chicken out EVERY SINGLE TIME. Warning: this is not an event you want to attend if you scare easily. That being said, we have friends who go every year and always have the best time. If you’re really looking to get into the Halloween spirit, Enigma Haunt is for you. Enigma Haunt has grown to be top in the nation. This year, they were voted as one of the top 31 haunted houses in the U.S. It takes about an hour to get through all of the haunted houses, without the huge lines! Even if there is a line, you will still be entertained every step of the way.

Tickets:

Realms of Terror: $25

Pre-Sale Triple Terror Pack: $25 – Includes admission to all three haunts: Pandemic, Into Oblivion and Realms of Terror

RIP Triple Terror: $45 – Includes admission to all three haunts plus access to a VIP entrance for each haunted house.

Purchase tickets here.

Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market Fall Festival

Date: Weekends in October

Location: Bedners Farm Fresh Market, 10066 Lee Road, Boynton Beach

This is always an adorable time of year at Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market in Boynton Beach. Their family friendly fall festival started Oct. 1 and is filled with picturesque seasonal photo opportunities. Since the festival is only open on weekends, be sure to get there early before the crowds. What makes October at Bedners so noteworthy and fun?

Traditional pumpkin patch open every day but Tuesday

Hayrides around their beautiful 80 acres of working farm

A bigger and better corn maze

Petting zoo with pony rides

Bounce house, slides, rides and games

Award-winning BBQ

Local handmade craft vendors

Air cannons

And way more!

Tickets:

Free entry, fee for activities/food. Open to the public.

X-Scream Halloween 13

Date: Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m,

Location: G-Star School of the Arts, 2030 South Congress Ave., West Palm Beach

This year’s haunts are Tale of the Dragon Witch and The Void. The former is about dreams and a terrifyingly evil witch who plants nightmares about monsters and myths in the unsuspecting. But are they really just dreams, or are they a reality? Enter The Void if you dare. This maze has no rhym or reason, no light and no escape. We’re scared just writing about it! But there will be family friendly acitivities for the weak-hearted, so everyone can go and have a good time.

Tickets:

$10 for adults, $8 for children

Tickets are available here.

Fright Nights

Date: Oct. 6 – 28

Location: South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach

Fright Nights is the premier haunted house attraction in South Florida and is going to be loaded with scares this year with four haunted houses, carnival rides, food and entertainment. If you’re a true Halloween enthusiast, you won’t want to miss this event. It’s not for the squeemish.

Tickets:

FRIGHT TICKETS: $30 – Includes park admission and 30 Fright Tickets and can be used for:

Haunts: 7 tickets each

Rides: 1-3 tickets each

*Additional Fright Tickets can be purchased on the Midway: $1 per ticket.

R.I.P. TICKETS: $5 – R.I.P. tickets may be purchased on the midway. Limited tickets will be available each night.

The RIP Experience is the ultimate way to experience the terror of Fright Nights. Enjoy an evening of horror that includes:

Express front of line access

Private VIP horror lounge with cash bar

Scare actor photo ops

For more information about Fright Nights tickets, click here.