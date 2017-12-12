The Ultimate Boca Holiday Gift Guide

Year after year, we start our holiday prep early. Like before Thanksgiving early. But we don’t put up lights or ornaments or plan menus. We spend a majority of the year preparing for this post—our holiday gift guide—constantly researching, screenshotting and scoping the interwebs for the best trends in fashion, beauty and technology.

If you’re slacking on your holiday shopping as much as we are, you’ll appreciate the turnaround times and quality gifts in today’s post. It’s never too late to start your holiday shopping. Don’t let the commercials and marketing mavens out there get the best of you. You’ve got this!

SHOPPING FOR YOUR BESTIES

Your besties are some of the best people to shop for. There’s no one you know more than your best friend, so these gifts should come easy to you. A bit of advice? Don’t get him/her something YOU want. Think about their style, likes and dislikes throughout the year to knock this gift out of the park. Here are some of our suggestions:

SHOPPING FOR THE MAN IN YOUR LIFE

For some reason this shopping category is always one of the hardest. Why are guys so difficult to shop for? Just when you think you know his style, you gift him a dress shirt or bottle of cologne that causes him to cringe. If we know anything about our boyfriends, fiances, husbands or even dads we know that they have a really tough time hiding how they really feel about a bad gift. Here’s some ideas that should help avoid those situations:

SHOPPING FOR YOU

You didn’t think we would leave out all of you did you? It’s easy to get wrapped up in the holiday season (pun intended), and lose sight of yourself. We are two ladies that value and promote self-love, so don’t forget about your own holiday gift list this year. Here are some of the things we are asking for this year. Don’t be afraid to forward this on…HINT, HINT.

SHOPPING FOR MOM

Whether you’re shopping for a mom-friend or your actual mom, you want to give her something she will want and appreciate throughout the year. We have so many mom-friends that have recently had babies and notice that they don’t have time for themselves anymore. Remind her of the days she had time to be selfish. Give her the gift of self-wellness and reflection.