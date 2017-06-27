Testing Vapour Organic Beauty’s Free Makeup Shade Consultation

We featured Vapour Organic Beauty in our July/August 2017 issue. To see more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine.

Hi there, beauty fans! We spoke with Vapour Organic Beauty co-founder, Krysia Boinis in our July/August issue of Boca. Unlike other organic beauty lines, each Vapour product is made of 70 percent organic ingredients and 30 percent natural pigments and essential oils. There are tons of color options for lips, eyes, and face. However, if you’re like me, sometimes it’s overwhelmingly difficult to pick just the right shade to match your skin complexion. Luckily, Vapour has a Free Shade Consultation that helps users get the best shade for their skin tone. I tested it out, and with the help of Boca’s web editor, Shayna, we documented the results below.

Above: I love the packaging that the samples come in. Super cute and clean aesthetic.

Above: Each shade consultation includes a bag of samples and a couple brochures with details on various products. Products are marked, so they can easily be identified in the paper handout. My samples included: the Vapour Halo Illuminator, Stratus Soft Focus Skin Perfecting Primer and Atmosphere Soft Focus Foundation. (Lipstick shade was a bonus!)

Above: Here’s what I look like before any makeup. My skin tends to have a red tint, so I’m always looking for something to cover that up.

Above: Before (left) and after (right). Shayna carefully applied the Stratus Soft Skin Perfecting Primer. It was a little thicker than I expected, but it felt smooth and seemed compatible with my skin, going so far as to minimize the size of my pores. I like how it diminished some of the redness and shine, too.

Above: Here’s the before and after with the Atmosphere Soft Focus Foundation on top of the primer. It felt light and it gave my skin a dewy look, which is perfect for summer.

Above: Final face! Shayna did some neutral browns on my eyelids, added the Vapour pink lipstick shade to my lips and the Halo Illuminator on my chin, forehead and cheeks. Although I think there’s a bit of shine, the natural dewy look is something that this makeup line does really well. It’s right in line with summer trends, too. So go get your free shade consultation and let it work that beauty magic.

Have you tried any of Vapour’s products? What’s your experience been with their products? Share your results with us in the comments box below.