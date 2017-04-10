Your Week Ahead April 11-17

“SNL” alumni perform a star-studded comedy tour, one woman recreates six seasons of “Sex and the City,” and a surf-rock legend amps it up in Fort Lauderdale. Plus, Panic! at the Disco, “Marjorie Prime,” “Rams” and more in your week ahead.

WEDNESDAY

What: Opening night of “Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man”

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35-$45

Contact: 561/832-7469, kravis.org

This being a family website, I can’t reveal too much of the plot of this decidedly R-rated comedic play, set in a university auditorium where a bookish moderator has welcomed an outspoken author and his hunky assistant, who turn what could have been a dry lecture into an interactive seminar. Their subject? It’s right there in the title: Tips for straight ladies to best satisfy their men, from guys well-versed in satisfying men. This touring production is based on a 2008 book of the same name by Dan Anderson and Maggie Berman, who condensed their lifelong study of male pleasure into a best-selling how-to guide on such positions as The Flying Wallenda and The Upstanding Citizen. Risqué stuff for the Kravis, eh? We must be reaching the end of Season. It runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

What: “One Woman Sex and the City: A Parody”

Where: Broward Center, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $35-$45

Contact: 954/462-0222, browardcenter.org

The Kravis isn’t the only venue exploring libidinous humor this week. Co-written by and starring Kerry Ipema, this solo show resurrects the smash HBO comedy about unapologetic single women in Manhattan. She reduces its six seasons, four central characters, and most memorable plots and supporting characters into a single 90-minute whirlwind production. Ipema embodies 24 characters in all without the aid of costume changes; her carriage, voice and temperament will sell the transition—but, this being a “Sex and the City” homage, her shoes will make a killer statement. Parody, of course, is the highest form of flattery, and the show will likely come off as reverential as much as cheeky, appealing to “Sex and the City” acolytes and detractors alike.

FRIDAY

What: “Rams”

Where: Society of the Four Arts, 2 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach

When: 2:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: $5

Contact: 561/655-7226, fourarts.org

I know what you’re thinking. Just what we need: Yet another dialogue-starved movie about rival taciturn sheep-farming brothers in Iceland. In all seriousness, there’s nothing quite like “Rams,” a wintry, desolate and uncompromising portrait of disconnection and reconciliation that continues to stick with me a year and a half after I saw it. The winner of the Un Certain Regard award at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, “Rams” captures a season of change for Gummi and Kiddi, elder siblings who raise competitive flocks on adjacent properties, but who haven’t spoken to each other in 40 years. This is about to change, thanks to an infection of scrapie that affects their sheep. The advertising materials for “Rams” play it up like an absurdist comedy, but don’t expect to laugh much; this is art-house austerity in the Bergman mold, and well worth seeing for adventurous moviegoers.

What: Dick Dale

Where: Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $30

Contact: 954/564-1064, cultureroom.net

Not many living recording artists can say they performed on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in the early 1960s—or can justifiably say they invented a genre. But surf rock pioneer Dick Dale has accomplished both. Dale’s roiling, rocking axe rhythms, recorded on custom-made amplifiers that broke aural ground, inspired the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen, not to mention Quentin Tarantino, who turned Dale’s “Misirlou” into a surprise hit for a new generation when he used it in the credits of “Pulp Fiction.” Dale is now 79, and he’s still a road warrior, because even guitar legends have bills: In Dale’s case, it’s to pay for his challenges with rectal cancer. Unlike older-generation rockers who cultivate a facade of eternal youth, Dale might just address some of the vagaries of aging in his seemingly annual gig at the Culture Room.

What: Opening night of “Marjorie Prime”

Where: Main Street Playhouse, 6766 Main St., Miami Lakes

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $25-$30

Contact: 305/558-3737, mainstreetplayers.com

Playwright Jordan Harrison made the shortlist for a recent Pulitzer Prize for this comic and poignant science-fiction narrative, which addresses weighty themes as comfortably as it traverses genre. “Marjorie Prime” imagines a not-implausible future in which lost loved ones can be resurrected in holographic form. That’s how Walter, the dead husband of the 85-year-old title character, remains in her life. But Marjorie herself is beginning to fade, both mentally and physically, presenting challenges for her daughter and son-in-law. A meditation on aging, dying and the power, promise and pitfalls of technology, this looks to be one of the must-see plays of the season. Let’s hope the Main Street Players are up to the task in the show’s South Florida premiere, which runs through May 7.

SATURDAY

What: Panic! At the Disco

Where: BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $35 and up

Contact: 954/835-8000, thebbtcenter.com

Panic! at the Disco, the Las Vegas outfit fronted by charismatic vocalist Brandon Urie, has come a long way since its high school days, when it cut its teeth as a Blink-182 cover band. Influenced by future mentors Fall Out Boy, Panic! has successfully married that band’s arena bombast and cheeky lyrics with a restless attitude toward genre and a cinematic vision all its own—it’s one of the few modern bands that conjures vaudeville theatricality. The quartet’s 13-year career has been besot with tumultuous hiatuses and lineup changes, but Urie and company have emerged at the peak of their prowess: Their fifth album, 2016’s Death of a Bachelor, has bridged the gap between electro rock, top 40 earworms and self-effacing croonerism, earning the group a well-deserved 2017 Grammy nomination. Arrive early for performances by alternative hit-makers Saint Motel (“My Type”) and Misterwives (“Reflections”).

SUNDAY

What: Adam Sandler and Friends

Where: Broward Center, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $89-$250

Contact: 954/462-0222, browardcenter.org

Typically, when you eclipse the level of fame Adam Sandler reached in the late 1990s, you no longer need standup comedy: Multimillion-dollar movie deals about man-children with anger issues preclude the need to pound the boards and memorize 90 minutes of material just to make a living. But I’ve heard tell, from sources no less trusted than Judd Apatow, that Sandler began his career as a gifted standup, writing in his book Sick in the Head that Sandler’s “first step was that he was asked to do standup on ‘David Letterman,’ and killed; then he was flying off to audition for ‘Saturday Night Live.’” We can fill in the rest; it’s his standup style that remains elusive. Find out for yourself at this all-star comedy tour, which also includes performances by more-familiar veterans of brick walls and mic stands: David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider.