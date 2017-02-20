Week Ahead Feb. 21-27

Miami City Ballet premieres a post-Valentine’s “Kiss,” a presidential historian shares Oval Office insights in Boca, and a jazz icon tinkles the keys at the Arsht. Plus, Lucinda Williams, “Xanadu,” Save Ferris and more in your week ahead.

TUESDAY

What: “A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America”

Where: Society of the Four Arts, 2 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach

When: Gallery hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $5Contact: 561/655-7226, fourarts.org

These days, we call unschooled painters and sculptors “outsider artists.” But in the hollers and hollows of the American South, Midwest and New England in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they were known as folk artists, and in their visual diaspora, they both re-created the world around them with stunning realism and injected it with primitive character and indelible whimsy. This touring exhibition organized by the American Folk Art Museum in New York collects more than 60 works by these untrained pioneers, whose allegorical tableaux, singular animal sculptures and functional household objects helped establish an innate style for a country still seeking its artistic distinction. See it through March 26.

WEDNESDAY

What: Michael Beschloss

Where: University Theatre at FAU, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

When: 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

Contact: 800/564-9539, fauevents.com

For its annual Symposium on the American Presidency, FAU couldn’t have selected a more informed voice on the subject than Beschloss. NBC News’ official presidential historian has influenced and inspired world leaders through nine books about presidents in turmoil, from Kennedy’s dealings with Khrushchev to Roosevelt and Truman’s tenures during World War II. He will address “Critical Moments in the American Presidency.”

THURSDAY

What: Save Ferris

Where: Revolution Live, 100 S.W. Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $18.50 advance, $20 at door

Contact: jointherevolution.net

Save Ferris inherently trades in nostalgia, which I guess is appropriate for a band that takes its name from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The group’s nostalgia harkens primarily to the ska wave it rode in the mid-‘90s alongside No Doubt and tour-mates Goldfinger, most memorably on its brassy, mosh-able cover of the New Wave chestnut “Come On Eileen.” Sadly, this infectious and energetic band fell apart in the 2000s, roiled by key member departures and legal disputes, and there are currently far more ex-Save Ferris musicians than current ones. But Monique Powell’s vocals continue to carry the group’s ska-punk anthems, as present as ever on the forthcoming EP “Checkered Past,” Save Ferris’ first release in 15 years.

What: Opening night of “Xanadu”

Where: Broward Center’s New River Room, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $45

Contact: 954/462-0222, browardcenter.org

The source material for the stage musical “Xanadu” is more than dubious: The 1980 film of the same name, despite contributions from Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, is one of film history’s epic clunkers, a spectacularly bad movie that only in cultish circles has become a good-bad movie. But the theatrical version, mounted this time by Fort Lauderdale’s Slow Burn Theatre Company, is a cheekier, more effective spin on the gonzo story, one chockablock with inside-theater jokes, gender-bending casting and copious roller skating. The narrative is what it is: Thanks to interventionist Greek muses, a thick-headed aspiring artist in California realizes his dreams by opening a roller disco. But it’s the winking spirit—not to mention those infectious songs—that has helped the musical succeed where the film most certainly didn’t. It runs through March 5.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

What: “Blackbird, Fly”

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $32

Contact: 561/832-7469, kravis.org

“Blackbird, Fly” is the collaborative collage between two virtuosi at the pinnacle of their respective fields. Haitian-Americans Marc Bamuthi Joseph, a political activist and spoken-word artist, and Daniel Bernard Roumain, a composer and violinist, co-created this “Concert for Voice, Body and Strings.” Joseph’s staccato performance poetry, steeped in both Haitian folklore and hip-hop culture, provides the show’s introspective narrative, while Roumain’s violin prowess contributes the soundtrack, his notes running a gamut from plaintive to furious. As Joseph has said of his colleague’s music, “he uses one instrument in probably 50,000 ways.” Themes of identity and the search for role models radiate from this singular fusion of words, strings and body percussion.

FRIDAY

What: Lucinda Williams

Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 N.E. Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $37.50-$47.50

Contact: 954/462-0222, parkerplayhouse.com

Alt-country siren Lucinda Williams has been writing and performing music professionally for nearly 40 years, forging a reputation as a durable critics’ darling despite a dearth of radio play. A musician’s musician, she has swum fluidly between genres, from folk to blues to rock, all the while communicating love and its loss, faith and rage, uplift and discontent with an unshakeable clarity. Her once-angelic vocals have now matured into a gritty vintage, adding rugged authenticity to her latest LP “The Ghosts of Highway 20,” a haunting album of story-songs inspired by her travels on the titular southern interstate.

What: Chick Corea and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Where: Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $45-$125

Contact: 305/949-6722, arshtcenter.org

Across a career that stretches back to 1962, jazz keyboardist Corea has accumulated 61 Grammy nominations, the fourth-most in the awards’ history—and at 75, he shows no signs of slowing down. A member of Miles Davis’ band in the late ‘60s, he helped hatch the electric jazz fusion movement and has since mastered genres ranging from avant-garde to children’s music, bebop to symphonic works. He’ll be joined on this tour by another esteemed pianist, the Afro-Cuban phenom Rubalcaba, for a program of solos and duets.

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY

What: Miami City Ballet’s Program III

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $20-$99

Contact: 561/832-7469, kravis.org

Miami City Ballet is currently the envy of the classical dance world, thanks to its Program III unveiling of a new work by premier choreographer Alexei Ratmansky: “The Fairy’s Kiss,” a 45-minute narrative ballet for 25 dancers, adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s dark fairy tale “The Ice-Maiden.” It will be preceded by two eclectic works: George Balanchine’s “Walpurgisnacht Ballet,” which marries music from “Faust” with kitschy movement; and Christopher Wheeldon’s turbulent “Polyphonia.”