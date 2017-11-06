Your Week Ahead: Nov. 7 to 13

A Beatle mounts an all-“starr” concert in Fort Lauderdale, the long-awaited “Phantom” sequel tours Broward, and the Cornell Museum reveals its gorgeous new facelift. Plus, Ben Folds, Alex Katz paintings, Ukrainian world music and more in your week ahead.

TUESDAY

What: Opening day of “Alex Katz: Small Paintings”

Where: Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10-$12

Contact: 561/392-2500, bocamuseum.org

In the late 1950s, as abstraction came to dominate contemporary painting, Alex Katz brushed against the grain. While the most bankable painters of his day rejected figurative work, Katz embraced it, creating vivid, penetrative, cartoon-evoking portraits that seemed to leap off the page. Forecasting the heightened colors of the Pop Art movement, Katz painted poets, critics, curators and other denizens of the New York intelligentsia, often on a massive scale—from 12-foot-wide by 7-foot-high canvases to a 247-foot-long Times Square billboard. But as this Boca Museum exhibition reminds us, you’ve got to start somewhere: Before Katz embarks on a giant painting, he creates miniature, preparatory sketches no less rigorous in their own right—and arguably more intimate. This bite-sized introduction to the master’s work pulls from a career spanning six decades. It runs through April 8, 2018.

What: Opening night of “Love Never Dies”

Where: Broward Center, 201 S.W. Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $30-$160

Contact: 954/462-0222, browardcenter.org

Andrew Lloyd Webber conceived this rapturous sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera” over a sporadic 20-year period. It’s set nearly two decades after the original, with the Phantom relocating to New York and finding comfort in the freak shows and circus decadence of Coney Island. Impersonating a mysterious impresario, he invites Christine Daaé, now a successful soprano, to New York for an opera performance, in a last bid to win her heart. This blockbuster Broadway tour runs through Nov. 19.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

What: Ringo Starr

Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 N.E. Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $93-$500

Contact: 954/462-0222, browardcenter.org

As Ringo Starr has learned over a career that has spanned 60 years, there are worse things to be than the world’s fourth-favorite Beatle. The stalwart drummer and lowest-voiced member of the Fab Four has, like his friend Paul McCartney, enjoyed an illustrious career long after the Beatles’ dissolution, including 19 solo albums and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. In a 2015 cover story, Rolling Stone dubbed Ringo “one of the finest entertainers in the history of Western civilization,” a case made without hyperbole. His live shows are festive, eclectic affairs backed by his All-Starr Band, which includes Todd Rundgren and members of Toto, Mr. Mister and Santana. Hits made famous by Starr’s vocals, from “Yellow Submarine” to “With a Little Help From My Friends” and “It Don’t Come Easy” are on the set list this tour, though “Octopus’ Garden”—one of only two Beatles tunes written by Ringo, and a classic head-bopper—was curiously omitted.

WEDNESDAY

What: Museum Grand Opening Celebration

Where: Cornell Museum at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

Contact: 561/243-7922, oldschoolsquare.org

The Cornell spent its summer—to paraphrase Boca Ratonians’ preferred euphemism—“getting a little work done.” These renovations to the vintage former schoolhouse have promised to maintain its historic charm while amplifying its increasing stature as a cutting-edge visual-arts destination. The transformed interior and exterior now includes movable walls, sleek window coverings and modified front and rear entrances that are more welcoming than ever before. Wednesday night’s celebration is a great opportunity to absorb these changes as well as to experience the Cornell’s long-awaited fall exhibition, “Looking Glass.” Featuring dazzling pieces by artists who deploy reflective surfaces in their work, this selfie-friendly exhibition runs through Jan. 25.

FRIDAY

What: Opening day of “Gilbert”

Where: Living Room Theaters at FAU, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

When: Show times pending

Cost: $7-$9.50

Contact: 561/549-2600, fau.livingroomtheaters.com

Gilbert Gottfried, the screechy-voiced comic and controversy magnet, has often been labeled a “comedian’s comedian,” meaning that he’s appreciated more by other joke-wielding craftspeople than by the public at large. This revealing documentary features a star-studded collection of fellow standups—Jay Leno, Artie Lang and Joy Behar among them—decoding Gottfried’s genius and his eccentricities. Whoopi Goldberg says he’s “always been part of the zeitgeist,” and Dave Attell says he’s a cross between “a circus clown and Mark Twain.” But what makes this doc more than an inside-comedy puff piece is its acute exploration of Gottfried’s inner life as a husband, father, and sweet-natured family man, which couldn’t be further from his abrasive onstage persona. Catch the movie at least through Nov. 16.

SUNDAY

What: Doug Cameron

Where: Arts Garage, 94 N.E. Second Ave., Delray Beach

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $30-$45

Contact: 561/450-6357, artsgarage.org

One of the country’s most prolific maestros of the electric violin, Doug Cameron records approximately an album a year, often eliciting guest appearances from jazz luminaries like David Benoit and Boney James. As a session player, his list of collaborators is even more impressive—think Tom Petty, Cher, the Allman Brothers—and reflects his ability to move fluidly between genres. His live sets are a testament to this eclecticism; they find Cameron experimenting with everything from Bach to Coldplay, bluegrass to Celtic, always with his trademark blue violin and flat cap. Regularly leading orchestras with his effortless, sprightly playing, Cameron has lately turned his concerts into family affairs, with his talented young sons, Alex and Sean, joining their father as a string trio.

What: DakhaBrakha

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $32

Contact: 561/832-7469, kravis.org

If you haven’t been brushing up on your old Ukrainian dialect lately, DakhaBrakha translates to “give/take.” There will be many such cultural exchanges at this revisionist expression of Ukrainian folklore, where a panoply of Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian instruments—including the accordion and didgeridoo—create borderless harmony that its creators call “ethnic chaos.” As part of the Kravis’s hip and multicultural “P.E.A.K.” series, expect a combination of world-music concert and theatrical performance that needs to be experienced to be believed.

What: Ben Folds

Where: Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $39.50-$69.50

Contact: 305/374-2444, olympiatheater.org

As a boy in his native North Carolina, pianist Ben Folds learned to play his instrument by ear after listening to Billy Joel and Elton John on AM radio. As a songwriter and 88-key virtuoso, he’s proven to be an edgier everyman than the former and a heavier rocker than the latter, releasing three celebrated albums in the ‘90s with his witty and irreverent band, Ben Folds Five. The group, which is actually a trio—yeah, it confuses us too—briefly reformed in 2011, but Folds’ solo career has continued unabated, mining similarly sardonic, personal and whimsical subject matter. This fan-curated appearance is part of his “Paper Airplane Request Tour,” whose ever-changing set lists will be determined by suggestions “flown in” from the audience.