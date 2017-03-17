savor the avenue

What to Expect at Delray's Savor the Avenue 2017

savor the avenue

Have you ever wondered about that fabulous event with dining tables taking over five blocks of Atlantic Avenue every year?

Savor the Avenue is one of Delray Beach’s most sought after events (and one of our personal favorites) because of its individuality and unique take on a true culinary experience.

Here’s a glimpse into what you can expect

The 9th annual Savor the Avenue is on Monday, March 27th at 5:30 p.m. Steve Weagle, WPTV NewsChannel 5 Chief meteorologist, will once again host this amazing evening of dining under the stars—and down the double yellow line of famed Atlantic Avenue—at the food and wine event of the year. Nine years ago, in partnership with Delray Beach’s Downtown Development Authority, Delray Beach and Boca Raton magazines created the event.

Savor

Guests dine al fresco in the middle of the street, while seated at a table eccentrically decorated by their favorite restaurants on the Ave and enjoying a multi-course meal. These elegant dining tables stretch for five blocks and seat over 1,100 people at once. With 15-18 restaurants participating, prepare to experience a friendly competition among the establishments as they compete and attempt to outdo one another with their elaborate tablescapes. Big prizes are awarded to the top three restaurants.

Dada

Dada’s table last year.

This event showcases the creativity and menus of local restaurants. Last year, we sat at the Rocco’s Tacos table and had so much fun with the wait staff and interactive decor and food. Here are some photos we captured from our experience:

Roccos

Roccos2

LLScene

This year, in addition to the judging panel, there will also be a People’s Choice Award granted to the restaurant with the best table décor. Be sure to vote for your favorite Savor the Avenue tablescape by uploading a picture of the best table to Facebook or Instagram, using #SavorPeoplesChoice and checking in to or tagging the restaurant name.

This year’s participating restaurants are: 32 East, 50 Ocean, Cabana El Rey, Caffe Luna Rosa, Che!!!, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Cut 432, Lemongrass, Max’s Harvest, Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen, Rack’s Fish House & Oyster Bar, Rocco’s Tacos, ROK:BRGR, Salt 7, The Office, and Vic & Angelo’s. Each 4-course dinner is paired with select libations.

Salt 7

The table for Salt 7 at last year’s event.

The menus can be viewed at bocamag.com and downtowndelraybeach.com/SavortheAvenue. The event is completely sold out, so restaurants will no longer be taking reservations. The DDA is pleased to announce that restaurants will donate $3 from each reservation at Savor the Avenue to the Delray Beach Public Library.

The 2017 sponsors are: Delray Beach Magazine, Boca Raton Magazine, Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, JM Lexus, Atlas Party Rental, Delray Garden Center, GRIMES Events & Party Tents, Douglas Elliman Real Estate and 111 First Delray.

The table for 32 East at last year's event.

The table for 32 East at Savor the Avenue 2015.

For more information, please visit downtowndelraybeach.com/SavortheAvenue and bocamag.com or call 561.243.1077.

This event has become a staple tradition on the social calendars of South Floridians for years because of its uniqueness and complete shock value. Since this is one of our favorite social events of the year, you better believe we will be in attendance and #OnTheScene reporting live for bocamag.com on our favorite menus, tables and decor.

Each year the participating restaurants completely outdo themselves from the year before, so we can’t wait to see what everyone has in store this year!

Salt 7

