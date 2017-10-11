WVOY Luncheon Celebrates Fierce Fashion and Female Leadership in Boca

Another year, another successful Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon hosted by the Junior League of Boca Raton. This is the 30th year the Junior League has been putting on this event; What an incredible tradition that keeps getting bigger and better every year.

Ah, what a fun day celebrating and honoring the most charitable women of South Florida. Being with these women at the luncheon, we were truly inspired to do better and be better in the hopes that we can impact the community as much as they have.

A huge congratulations to this year’s Woman Volunteer of the Year winner, Joyce DeVita, of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum! After 30 years of celebrating the charitable women of South Florida, it made perfect sense that Joyce DeVita would be honored as this year’s WVOY.

With cities out there like Boston, Charleston and Savannah it’s easy to overlook how much history we have right here in Boca Raton, but thanks to the Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum, we’re constantly learning about our city’s unique past. The purpose of the BRHS is to collect, preserve and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in our community. Bravo Joyce DeVita!

In addition to recognizing Boca Raton’s finest, we got a little socializing in as well. We mixed and mingled at the Boca Raton Resort & Club with some of our favorite “blogger/influencer friends,” Heather McMechan from Local Mom Scoop, Shaina Wizov from Take a Bite Out of Boca, Melanie De Vito from The Addison and Dana Peller from Pellerini, to name a few! We also had the honor of sitting in the front row for lunch and the Cinq à Sept runway show (presented by Saks Fifth Avenue, Boca Raton) with our friends at Bocamag.com.

A huge thank you and congratulations to our friends Jena LaMendola and Reilly Glasser, the public relations co-chairs of the Junior League of Boca Raton, for continuing the tradition of a successful WVOY Luncheon.

One of the highlights for us was being one of the four media outlets to meet and interview Jane Siskin, the face and designer behind Cinq à Sept. After watching her runway show during the luncheon, we noticed her use of eclectic fabrics and fashion-forward styles that are trendy, but still speak to the professional women of Boca Raton. Here are some of our favorite looks of the day.

Jane’s inspiration stems from traveling, research, sculptures and architecture. The collection we viewed during the WVOY luncheon was inspired by her trip to Italy, but she will always say that Paris is her true inspiration behind the brand itself.

“Cinq à Sept is inspired by the hours between 5 and 7 p.m., when city streets are awash in the warm glow of the vanishing sun and office desks are abandoned for cocktails and as-yet unknown possibilities, Cinq à Sept embodies a deliberate balance between sophistication and ease, youthful daring and confident allure.” – Official description from Cinq à Sept.

As you can see, this designer is the ideal fashion sponsor for an event that celebrates women.

Thank you again to the Junior League of Boca Raton for hosting such a wonderful event that encourages women of all ages to do good for the community year after year!

