When Your Boca Kid Has a Better Spring Wardrobe Than You

Looking at photos I took of my daughter the other day, I can no longer deny she may be 3. But she is 3 going on 16. I’m equal parts floored and terrified of the clear vision I now have of her as a teenage girl. A teenage girl in Boca Raton, no less. Pray for me.

Last week, we spent the afternoon at JoBella Girls Boutique

in West Boca to learn about all of the new spring 2017 fashion trends for girls. It didn’t take much convincing to get my little fashionista to model some of the trendier looks in the store.

You see in Boca, fashion for kids is a “thing.” I work at a local private school and host ‘Mommy & Me’ classes, so I see it firsthand. But it’s getting to the point where my child is beginning to have a better wardrobe than I do! How did that happen? I can guarantee you that my mother wasn’t putting much thought into what clothes she purchased for me and my sister during our weekly trips to K-mart in 1987.

In my pre-Boca mom life, I read all the fashion magazines, researched trends and carefully sourced the “necessary” staples and accessories to make sure I was on point each season. Clearly I had more time (and money) on my hands back then. And now, I still make an effort to put myself together when I’m not wearing yoga pants. Even if it doesn’t always work out perfectly, I just don’t have the time to care that much.

But this is Boca. Our kids are walking talking, representations of how we’re doing as moms. We are challenged by them and win and lose every day. I guess in the end, at least we can control whether our kids look the part. And they look good…

