12 Days of Boca Giveaways

We know what you love. You love arts, fashion, food and exclusive experiences. Well, we’ve got ’em, and we’re giving them to you for FREE! To honor the holiday season and give back to our dear readers, we’re running 12 Days of Boca Giveaways with amazing prizes that highlight the best of what Boca has to offer.

Tune into our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to enter the giveaway, which starts Dec. 4 with two tickets to see Bill Murray at the Festival of the Arts Boca. Scroll through this post to see what prizes will be offered each day, and be sure to read the rules at the end so you get the most out of the giveaway. Remember, you must LIKE our page (@bocamag) and TAG 3 FRIENDS in the social media post in order to be eligible.

So without further ado—your gifts!

Day 1: Tickets to Bill Murray at Festival of the Arts

Giveaway on Dec. 4, 2017

Is there a soul out there who isn’t infatuated with Bill Murray? Known for his melancholy yet comedic roles, Murray will be in Boca Raton Friday, March 2 at Mizner Park Amphitheater. He’ll put on a concert with cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez titled “New Worlds: An evening of music, poetry and prose.” We’re giving away two tickets (worth $250!), so call it date night!

To learn more about Bill Murray and Festival of the Arts Boca, visit festivaloftheartsboca.org.

*You must be able to pick the tickets up at our office (1000 Clint Moore Road, #103, Boca Raton, FL 33487) by Dec. 8, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Day 2: Free 8-piece Sugarfina bento box

Giveaway on Dec. 5, 2017

Forget the sad box of chocolates you buy every year. This year, enter to win an eight-piece bento box (starting at $64) of globally inspired, all-natural and very delicious candies from luxury candy shop Sugarfina. You can choose eight cubes from their entire selection of candies, from the popular Champagne gummies, to Fuji apple caramels, to Mint Chip Milkshake Malt Balls, to Tequila Grapefruit Sours and hundreds more.

Sugarfina is located in Town Center Mall, but you must select your bento box candies online for this giveaway. If you want to taste some for yourself, Sugarfina offers a tasting happy hour every Thursday!

Day 3: Box seats to the Florida Panthers

Giveaway on Dec. 6, 2017

See the Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks in four plush, luxe center ice seats. You’ll have access to specialty food stations (go for the BBQ!), a dessert bar and expanded beverage options. All four tickets are valued at $360.

Day 4: Stillhouse Whiskey stocking stuffer

Giveaway on Dec. 7, 2017

Get a little whiskey under the mistletoe with a stocking-stuffer-sized whiskey by Stillhouse. This mint chip flavored, 100 percent clear whiskey made from estate grown corn will keep you warm by the fireside all through the holidays.

*You must be able to pick the whiskey up at our office (1000 Clint Moore Road, #103, Boca Raton, FL 33487) by Dec. 13, 2017 at 5 p.m.

*You must be 21 years old to enter

Day 5: One month membership to PurLife

Giveaway on Dec. 8, 2017

Best way to follow your New Year’s resolutions? Get a gym membership. PurLife, with two high-end gyms in Delray Beach and Boca Raton is giving away a free one month membership, which includes gym access, group fitness classes, and a complimentary fitness evaluation and assessment by one of their world-class trainers.

Day 6: Dinner for two at Oceans 234

Giveaway on Dec. 11, 2017

A $100 gift card at Deerfield’s Oceans 234 offers sweeping views of the Atlantic and Executive Chef William Middleton’s bright, fresh and seafood-heavy cuisine. Playful sushi, globally inspired apps and fresh and fruity cocktails await.

*You must be able to pick the gift card up at our office (1000 Clint Moore Road, #103, Boca Raton, FL 33487) by Dec. 15, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Day 7: Party Sprinter

Giveaway on Dec. 12, 2017

Hop aboard Excell Auto Group’s Mercedes-Benz party Sprinter for three hours and go where the night takes you, or don’t go anywhere at all. You and seven of your friends will love the posh interior, luxe bar and booming stereo.

Day 8: Too Faced makeup kits

Giveaway on December 13, 2017

Get glam with two Too Faced “Best Year Ever” kits. Each comes with a gorgeous eyeshadow palette and mini mascara, plus an adorable planner. One for you and one for… you! The Boss Lady kit is valued at $58 and the Pretty Little Planner is $52, and they’re only offered at Sephora (or from us!).

*You must be able to pick up the makeup at our office (1000 Clint Moore Road, #103, Boca Raton, FL 33487) by Dec. 19, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Day 9: Thomas the Train

Giveaway on Dec. 14, 2017

Thomas and friends will zoom around this three-tiered play set, which has 35 feet of track to take Thomas to iconic locations like Tidmouth Sheds and Blue Mountain Quarry. The Thomas and Friends Super Station includes adapter pieces and cargo pieces to attach to other play sets, as well as two race tracks and special features like Cranky the Crane, which can be raised and lowered. Valued at $99.99.

*You must be able to pick the play set up at our office (1000 Clint Moore Road, #103, Boca Raton, FL 33487) by Dec. 20, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Day 10: One night stay at the Waterstone Resort & Marina

Giveaway on Dec. 15, 2017

View home from a whole new angle in a water view room ($250) at the Waterstone Resort & Marina. The Waterstone is Boca beautiful, breezy and sophisticated, with an array of water activities like jet skiing and scuba diving, and two restaurants featuring locally sourced ingredients and fresh seafood available to guests.

*You must be able to pick the voucher up at our office (1000 Clint Moore Road, #103, Boca Raton, FL 33487) by Dec. 21, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Day 11: Makeover at Ivy Leez Luxe Makeup & Beauty Lounge

Giveaway on Dec. 18, 2017

Let beauty and makeup experts Ivy Sims and Lisa Vasta get you gala ready with their signature LA Glam look, valued at $80, at Ivy Leez Luxe Makeup & Beauty Lounge. You’ll walk in feeling good, but walk out feeling like a new person, full of confidence and radiating inner and outer beauty.

Day 12: $1,000 SHOPPING SPREE at Saks Fifth Avenue

Giveaway on Dec. 19, 2017

Once Upon a Holiday at Saks Fifth Avenue celebrates a partnership with Disney to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. A $1,000 shopping spree to Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton at Town Center Mall, we hope, will make all your dreams come true! You can select exclusive Snow White merchandise along with any luxury items on your wish list. Exlusions apply.

