miami broward valentine's day

13 Broward and Miami-Dade Valentine’s Day Deals

Broward County

Steak 954

Steak 954 (55)

This oceanfront restaurant (pictured) offers great views, a raw bar and dry-aged beef. Try a special holiday cocktail called Tuesday I’m In Love, for $14.

401 N. Lauderdale., Fort Lauderdale

3030 Ocean

Try a five-course dinner paired with a rose Champagne for each course, for $140 per person, excluding tax/gratuity. Starts at 8 p.m.

Harbor Beach Marriott, 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954/765-3030

III Forks

Offering a Sweetheart Menu for $160 per couple, that includes salad or bisque, filet mignon, lobster tails, plus sides and dessert.

501 Silks Run, Hallandale; 954/457-3920

Cantina Laredo

A prix-fixe menu is available from Feb. 11-14 for a three-course meal. Cost is $35 per person, excluding tax/gratuity. Optional cocktail pairing for $15 per person.

501 Silks Run, Hallandale; 954/457-7662

Miami-Dade County

DOA Miami Beach  

DOA sashimi

This LatAsian restaurant is offering three prix-fixe menus. One is $95 per person, with three courses, including the sashimi platter (pictured); another is $125 per person, with three courses and a surprise dessert chosen by Executive Chef Carlos Estarita, and the third is a vegetarian menu.

2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/587-2000

Beaker & Gray

Offering a prix-fixe menu for $85 per person, or the meal with cocktail pairings for $110 per person.

2637 N. Miami Ave., Wynwood; 305/699-2637

StripSteak by Michael Mina at Fontainebleau 

A four-course, prix-fixe menu for $200 per couple includes an oyster/shrimp cocktail, salad, Chateaubriand for Two and dessert. Reservations required.

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877/326-7412

Level 1 Bar & Lounge 

This new restaurant offers a prix-fixe menu for Valentine’s Day. The cost is $60 per person, excluding tax/gratuity and includes live music, plus a three-course menu.

2410 NW 20th St., Miami; 786/536-5188

BLT Prime  

A prix-fixe menu for $65 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, for a three-course menu. Also a special holiday menu with a la carte items.

4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami; 305/591-6066

Bird & Bone at The Confidante  

The prix-fixe menu is $85 per person and is a family-style, Southern-inspired menu.

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The Continental
TheContinentalExterior

A three-course prix-fixe menu, including two glasses of Champagne, for $65 a couple. And that includes a chocolate fondue dessert.

2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (pictured)

Jaya at The Setai  

Try a six-course prix-fixe meal for Valentine’s Day, with choices including salmon tartar (sprinkled with gold leaf!), Maine lobster, Wagyu ribeye and a dessert of Black Forest chocolate and cherry mousse. For $125 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, but including a glass of rose Champagne.

2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

La Moderna

Offering a three-course prix-fixe meal with a cocktail pairing for $80 per person. Special menu starts at 9 p.m

1874 Bay Road, Miami

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.

