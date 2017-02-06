13 Broward and Miami-Dade Valentine’s Day Deals

Broward County

This oceanfront restaurant (pictured) offers great views, a raw bar and dry-aged beef. Try a special holiday cocktail called Tuesday I’m In Love, for $14.

401 N. Lauderdale., Fort Lauderdale

Try a five-course dinner paired with a rose Champagne for each course, for $140 per person, excluding tax/gratuity. Starts at 8 p.m.

Harbor Beach Marriott, 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954/765-3030

Offering a Sweetheart Menu for $160 per couple, that includes salad or bisque, filet mignon, lobster tails, plus sides and dessert.

501 Silks Run, Hallandale; 954/457-3920

A prix-fixe menu is available from Feb. 11-14 for a three-course meal. Cost is $35 per person, excluding tax/gratuity. Optional cocktail pairing for $15 per person.

501 Silks Run, Hallandale; 954/457-7662

Miami-Dade County

This LatAsian restaurant is offering three prix-fixe menus. One is $95 per person, with three courses, including the sashimi platter (pictured); another is $125 per person, with three courses and a surprise dessert chosen by Executive Chef Carlos Estarita, and the third is a vegetarian menu.

2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/587-2000

Offering a prix-fixe menu for $85 per person, or the meal with cocktail pairings for $110 per person.

2637 N. Miami Ave., Wynwood; 305/699-2637

A four-course, prix-fixe menu for $200 per couple includes an oyster/shrimp cocktail, salad, Chateaubriand for Two and dessert. Reservations required.

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877/326-7412

This new restaurant offers a prix-fixe menu for Valentine’s Day. The cost is $60 per person, excluding tax/gratuity and includes live music, plus a three-course menu.

2410 NW 20th St., Miami; 786/536-5188

A prix-fixe menu for $65 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, for a three-course menu. Also a special holiday menu with a la carte items.

4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami; 305/591-6066

The prix-fixe menu is $85 per person and is a family-style, Southern-inspired menu.

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

A three-course prix-fixe menu, including two glasses of Champagne, for $65 a couple. And that includes a chocolate fondue dessert.

2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach (pictured)

Try a six-course prix-fixe meal for Valentine’s Day, with choices including salmon tartar (sprinkled with gold leaf!), Maine lobster, Wagyu ribeye and a dessert of Black Forest chocolate and cherry mousse. For $125 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, but including a glass of rose Champagne.

2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Offering a three-course prix-fixe meal with a cocktail pairing for $80 per person. Special menu starts at 9 p.m

1874 Bay Road, Miami

