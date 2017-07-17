2017 Wine Spectator Awards Given to 33 Palm Beach County Spots
It would be hard to go 10 miles along Palm Beach County’s coast and not run into a restaurant sporting a Wine Spectator award. But that does not mean the awards are easy to win—quite the opposite.
In fact, in Palm Beach County, we live in one of the highest-rated spots with regard to drinking fine wine. We have to thank the island of Palm Beach for starting us in that direction. That’s where The Breakers earned a Wine Spectator Grand Award starting in 1981, and it has kept that tradition since.
Wine Spectator grants three different award levels: Grand Award, Best of Award of Excellence, and Award of Excellence. For chain restaurants, each location earns the award on its own—it’s not a chain-wide award.
Joining The Breakers as a Grand Award winner, starting in 2015, is J. Marcello’s La Sirena in West Palm Beach. There are 31 other restaurants that earned either a Best of Award of Excellence, or an Award of Excellence this year, with only three being first-time winners. The others have all been on the list, some for a very long time.
Celebrate the amazing wine collections around you by visiting one of these restaurants (not all are expensive; a couple are called “inexpensive” by WS!) and sampling the cellars.
Here’s the list of the county winners broken down by city, along with the wine strengths of their cellars. Congratulations to all!
Deerfield Beach
- Chanson – since 2017
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Champagne
45 NE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach
Boca Raton
- Abe & Louie’s – since 2015
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Tuscany
2200 Glades Road, Boca Raton
- Seasons 52 – since 2008
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: International
2300 N.W. Executive Center Drive, Boca Raton
- The Capital Grille – since 2010
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France
6000 W. Glades Road, Boca Raton
- Morton’s, The Steakhouse – since 2016
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy
5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton
- Truluck’s – since 2009
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France
351 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – since 2001
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California
225 N.E. Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton
- Casa D’Angelo – since 2013
Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: Tuscany, Piedmont, Italy, California
171 E. Palmetto Road, Boca Raton
- Chops Lobster Bar – since 2008
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California
101 Plaza Real, S., Boca Raton
- La Nouvelle Maison – since 2016
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: France, California
455 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton
- Trattoria Romana – since 2012
Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: Tuscany, Piedmont, Italy, California
499 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton
- Lucca Trattoria – since 2017
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Italy
Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton
- Arturo’s Restaurant – since 2009
Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Tuscany, Piedmont, Bordeaux
6750 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton
Manalapan
- Angle – since 2013
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan
Boynton Beach
- Prime Catch – since 2010
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France
700 E. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach
- Village Tavern – since 2010
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California
1880 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
West Palm Beach
- Marcello’s La Sirena – since 2015
Grand Award; Wine Strengths: Tuscany, Piedmont, California, Bordeaux
6316 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
- City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill – since 2017
Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France
700 Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach
- Morton’s, The Steakhouse – since 2016
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy
777 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – since 2008
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France
651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Palm Beach
- HMF at The Breakers – since 1981
Grand Award; Wine Strengths: Burgundy, Bordeaux, California, Italy, Rhône, Spain, Champagne
The Breakers 1 S. County Road, Palm Beach
- Trevini Ristorante – since 2003
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: Italy
290 Sunset Ave., Palm Beach
- Meat Market Palm Beach – since 2016
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France
191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach
- Flagler Steakhouse – since 2014
Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Italy
The Breakers Palm Beach 2 S. County Road, Palm Beach
- Café Boulud – 2004
Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: Burgundy, Bordeaux, California, Italy, Champagne
Brazilian Court Hotel, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach
- Café l’Europe – since 1991
Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Tuscany, Australia
331 S. County Road, Palm Beach
Riviera Beach
- 3800 Ocean – since 2015
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy
Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort, 3800 Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach
Palm Beach Gardens
- The Cooper – since 2015
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Oregon
4610 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens
- Café Chardonnay – since 2012
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy
4533 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens
- The Capital Grille – since 2009
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy
11365 Legacy Ave., Palm Beach Gardens
- Seasons 52 – since 2008
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: International
11611 Ellison Wilson Road, Palm Beach Gardens
North Palm Beach
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – since 1998
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, International
661 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach
Juno Beach
- Captain Charlie’s Reef Grill – since 2006
Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California
12846 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach 2006
