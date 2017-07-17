2017 Wine Spectator Awards Given to 33 Palm Beach County Spots

It would be hard to go 10 miles along Palm Beach County’s coast and not run into a restaurant sporting a Wine Spectator award. But that does not mean the awards are easy to win—quite the opposite.

In fact, in Palm Beach County, we live in one of the highest-rated spots with regard to drinking fine wine. We have to thank the island of Palm Beach for starting us in that direction. That’s where The Breakers earned a Wine Spectator Grand Award starting in 1981, and it has kept that tradition since.

Wine Spectator grants three different award levels: Grand Award, Best of Award of Excellence, and Award of Excellence. For chain restaurants, each location earns the award on its own—it’s not a chain-wide award.

Joining The Breakers as a Grand Award winner, starting in 2015, is J. Marcello’s La Sirena in West Palm Beach. There are 31 other restaurants that earned either a Best of Award of Excellence, or an Award of Excellence this year, with only three being first-time winners. The others have all been on the list, some for a very long time.

Celebrate the amazing wine collections around you by visiting one of these restaurants (not all are expensive; a couple are called “inexpensive” by WS!) and sampling the cellars.

Here’s the list of the county winners broken down by city, along with the wine strengths of their cellars. Congratulations to all!

Deerfield Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Champagne

45 NE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach

Boca Raton

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Tuscany

2200 Glades Road, Boca Raton

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: International

2300 N.W. Executive Center Drive, Boca Raton

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France

6000 W. Glades Road, Boca Raton

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy

5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France

351 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California

225 N.E. Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton

Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: Tuscany, Piedmont, Italy, California

171 E. Palmetto Road, Boca Raton

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California

101 Plaza Real, S., Boca Raton

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: France, California

455 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton

Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: Tuscany, Piedmont, Italy, California

499 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Italy

Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton

Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Tuscany, Piedmont, Bordeaux

6750 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Manalapan

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan

Boynton Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France

700 E. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California

1880 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

West Palm Beach

Grand Award; Wine Strengths: Tuscany, Piedmont, California, Bordeaux

6316 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France

700 Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy

777 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Palm Beach

Grand Award; Wine Strengths: Burgundy, Bordeaux, California, Italy, Rhône, Spain, Champagne

The Breakers 1 S. County Road, Palm Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: Italy

290 Sunset Ave., Palm Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France

191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach

Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Italy

The Breakers Palm Beach 2 S. County Road, Palm Beach

Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: Burgundy, Bordeaux, California, Italy, Champagne

Brazilian Court Hotel, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach

Best of Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Tuscany, Australia

331 S. County Road, Palm Beach

Riviera Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort, 3800 Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach

Palm Beach Gardens

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, Oregon

4610 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy

4533 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, France, Italy

11365 Legacy Ave., Palm Beach Gardens

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: International

11611 Ellison Wilson Road, Palm Beach Gardens

North Palm Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California, International

661 U.S. Highway 1, North Palm Beach

Juno Beach

Award of Excellence; Wine Strengths: California

12846 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach 2006

