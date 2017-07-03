Your Week Ahead: July 4 to 10

The Romantics rock July Fourth, Palm Beach Shakespeare visits Capri, and Val Kilmer becomes Mark Twain. Plus, Independence Day in Boca and Delray, “The Art of Cobra,” “The Big Sick” and more in your week ahead.

TUESDAY

What: Fabulous Fourth

Where: Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 N.W. Spanish River Blvd., Boca Raton

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 561/393-7995, myboca.us

The City of Boca Raton’s Independence Day extravaganza is perfect for kids and adults alike, featuring an epic, State Fair-style slide—28 feet high, and 110 feet long—and other rides and midway games. Feast on carnival nosh and food-truck items, and enjoy live rock ‘n’ roll from the ‘60s through the ‘80s courtesy of the All-Star Band. Fireworks blast off at 9 p.m.

What: July Fourth Celebration

Where: Downtown Delray Beach

When: 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 561/278-0424, julyfourthdelraybeach.com

Delray Beach’s brand-new 60-foot flag will be raised at 5 p.m., signaling another eclectic Fourth of July lineup of family activities. Flag-related arts and crafts, a tent-covered mini-golf course, and the special “Kids Corner” will entertain the young ones, while the whole family can enjoy sports activities including Soccer Darts, live music from national and local acts, and al fresco at beachfront dining from Caffe Luna Rose, BurgerFi and Boston’s. The fireworks display concludes the festivities at 9 p.m.

What: July Fourth Celebration

Where: BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise

When: 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 954/747-4600, thebbtcenter.com

Remember “Who Let the Dogs Out?,” the most rhetorical question posed by a pop artist since “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” Well, the hit-makers behind the 2000 Grammy-winning smash, Baha Men, are still around, with a dozen albums to their credit, and their 6 p.m. performance will kick off the City of Sunrise’s Independence Day celebration, which takes place just outside the BB&T. They’ll be followed by a nostalgic rock ‘n’ roll set from the Romantics (pictured), whose ubiquitous smash “What I Like About You” is impossible not to dance to. While enjoying the hit tunes, check out the variety of food and beverage vendors, children’s rides and inflatables, and 9 p.m. fireworks display.

WEDNESDAY

What: Opening night of Buddha Bash Summer Concert Series

Where: Funky Buddha Brewery, 1201 N.E. 38th St., Unit A1, Oakland Park

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 954/440-0046, funkybuddhabrewery.com

In case you needed a reason to visit—and imbibe—at this great South Florida brewery, the weekly Buddha Bash Concert Series has made it even more difficult to resist. Every Wednesday through the month of July, the Funky Buddha will host a live band on its patio, beginning this week with MC1—a one-man band featuring multi-instrumentalist Joe Koontz, formerly of punk rockers Against All Authority. He founded the band while recently healing from a damaged retina, and its minimalistic sound contains echoes of old-school hip-hop and noise-pop groups like Jesus & Mary Chain. The night also includes a pig roast and a vinyl sale from local record vendors We Got the Beats.

THURSDAY

What: Opening night of Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival

Where: Seabreeze Amphitheater, 400 Florida A1A, Jupiter

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Suggested $5 donation

Contact: 561/966-7099, pbshakespeare.org

Elizabeth Dashiell, publicist for the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, jokes that the Bard must have been paid by the word when he penned “Love’s Labours Lost,” one of his earliest comedies, for an audience headed by none other than Queen Elizabeth I. One of Shakespeare’s most loquacious plays, it contains the longest monologue and the lost word (“honorificabilitudinitatibus”) in his canon. It’s also a deft study of courtship, livened by some of Shakespeare’s cleverest wordplay. Centering on a king and his three companions, whose attempts to forswear women cold-turkey skids off the rails after a visit from the princess of France and her lady companions, “Love’s Labour’s Lost” will be presented in blissfully truncated form by the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival. This version is set in modern-day Capri, in what Dashiell calls “a gorgeous resort in the lap of luxury,” complete with high-end bathing suits, tennis wear, and sundresses. The production runs through July 16.

What: Opening night of “The Big Sick”

Where: AMC Aventura 24, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3001

When: Show times pending

Cost: Prices vary

Contact: 305/466-9880

A contender for the year’s best American comedy, this marvelous and hard-won romance is inspired by the real-life courtship of its co-writers, Pakistani-American comedian Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon. Nanjiani, portraying himself as a lapsed Muslim from a deeply devout family, struggles to find himself as a comedian and a person. He begins a clandestine relationship with a Caucasian grad student while his parents coordinate a parade of eligible Pakistani bachelorettes, hoping for an arranged spark that will never come. Just when the secrets and cover-ups reach their inevitable breaking point, the movie throws a narrative curveball—a medical emergency baked into the couple’s complicated biography. Every character in this edifying gem is a three-dimensional person, and it overflows with wit, honesty, insight and circumspection on subjects ranging from Islamophobia in the United States to the eternal conflict between tradition and modernity. Ray Romano and Holly Hunter, in supporting roles, deliver some of the best work of their careers. “The Big Sick” is a must-see on multiple levels.

SUNDAY

What: Opening day of “Human Animals: The Art of Cobra”

Where: NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $5-$12

Contact: 954/525-5500, nsuartmuseum.org

“Cobra” has nothing to do with slithery creatures: It’s an acronym for an avant-garde art movement that thrived in post-WWII Copenhagen, Brussels and Amsterdam. The NSU Art Museum contains the largest Cobra collection in America, and this summer it showcases the artists’ creative use of animal imagery.

What: Val Kilmer Presents “Cinema Twain”

Where: Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 250, West Palm Beach

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $30

Contact: 561/833-1812, palmbeachimprov.com

No stranger to embodying real people from Jim Morrison to Doc Holliday, Val Kilmer’s most recent venture is a one-man show about Samuel Clemens, AKA Mark Twain, whom Kilmer considers one of America’s first standup comedians. In 2012, he began workshopping his one-man show “Citizen Twain,” a labor of love that he also wrote and directed. Clad in a curly white wig and makeup that ages him 20 years, Kilmer disappears into the great writer, in a production that explores Clemens’ biography as well his words, and pivots on his fraught relationship with Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Church of Christ, Scientist. At this rare tour appearance, Kilmer will introduce a filmed version of his “Citizen Twain,” then field questions after the screening.