3 Standout Sandals That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Summer Look

Say hello to the Chiara Butterfly Sandal by Sophia Webster. These wicked winged stilettos are $595 on sophiawebster.com.

Your feet are as delicate as a butterfly—or at least you want them to look that way. These $498 suede mules by Guiseppe Zanotti are as darling as they are daring.

Let your feet shine as bright as you do this summer. The Ruffled Snakeskin Sandal by Saint Laurent is available at Neiman Marcus for $995.

Styled by Jenna Debrino and Amanda Miller of Hot Pink Style.

