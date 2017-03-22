5 New Natural Food Products to Sink Your Teeth Into

BEST OF EXPO WEST 2017

Earlier this month I had the privilege of attending Natural Product Expo West in California. With more than 80,000 attendees and 3,100 exhibitors, there was a lot to take in. And to eat! After all, I had to taste-test all the latest products to report back to you. In this blog I will share my top five new products that are coming to the market.

Peace A’Cake Brownie

I was very excited to see a fellow South Floridian, Veronica Menin, display her fabulous products at the Expo. Meet Peace A’Cake—a delicious brand of cakes, brownies, cookies and bars that will satisfy your sweet tooth without any guilt whatsoever. Many of the desserts here are paleo, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free… but rest assured, ALL of them are delicious. Even though some products may not be available for purchase right away, try what is online right now, and watch out for more goodness to come.

Nutiva MCT Oil

While regular coconut oil is known to contain some medium chain triglycerides (MCTs for short), Nutiva’s Organic MCT coconut oil has the highest amount of these magic fats present. What makes MCTs so unique is that they can be easily used for energy, support your thyroid function and help boost your metabolism. Add a few teaspoons of Nutiva’s MCT coconut to your morning smoothie for an extra boost of energy, take a spoonful as a shot, or cook with it to get extra nutrition into your meals.

OM Mushrooms

Medicinal mushrooms are one of my favorite supplements that I recommend to clients who are looking to boost their immune systems and add a little pep to their step. If you are interested in the same, then give OM Mushroom Company a try. What I love about this brand is its variety; You can either try single formulas or superfood blends, which can help you either boost your immune system, manage weight, increase vitamin D, support your adrenal glands, lower blood pressure, support nervous system, reduce edgy-cravings or get your skin glowing.

Beyond Burger

For those who are craving the taste and texture of a beef burger, but want to be eco and health-friendly, you simply must try the Beyond Burger. It looks and tastes so real that it is sold at the regular meat section at the Whole Foods Market. It’s got the texture, color and taste you crave, and because it is plant-based, there is no cholesterol. So you don’t have to worry about your blood pressure or weight gain. This burger is also soy and gluten free.

Better Bean

If you would like to increase your intake of whole, unprocessed foods that are rich in protein and fiber, but don’t like vegetables much, I suggest adding more beans to your diet. But not just any beans. Go for the Better Bean company. I love their boxed beans that come in eight yummy flavors from Southwestern Pinto Beans to Skillet Refried Red Beans. Unlike canned beans, Better Bean products are actually fresh and come refrigerated in a convenient package that is perfect for storage.