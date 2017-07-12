summer indulgences

5 Summer Indulgences Worth Splurging For This Month

Cool yourself down with these summer indulgences.

coffee-540653_1280

1. Adult milkshakes

You’re all grown up, so you can spike that milkshake now and then. We like the Guinness and Nutella version at Boca’s M.E.A.T. Eatery & Tap Room.

tanzy

The dining room at Tanzy. Photo by Bristolfoto.

2. iPic premium seating

It’s 105 degrees in the shade, so splurge on a premium seat at the iPic theater in Mizner Park. Have a handcrafted adult beverage at Tanzy (and order another from your comfy reclining seat), snuggle up with that pillow, and while away a hot Saturday afternoon.

BARBADOSWB_CB432_MAIN

3. Really big expensive hat

We like the Barbados wide-brim hat by Helen Kaminski for a little summer glam. Available at hats.com.

lobster-1802731_1280

4. Lobster

Mini lobster season is July 26-27, but the regular season starts August 6. We like ours grilled or broiled. See Pop’s, Old Dixie or Captain Frank’s for your fresh summer tail.

DSC04239

Photo courtesy of Lazy Bunz.

5. Pool toys

Kids will love the SwimWays Aqua Rider pool noodle with animal heads and tails (bestproducts.com). Adults will appreciate the hands-free Lazy Bunz water float and its handy floating drinks caddy (lazybunz.com).

