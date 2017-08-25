7th Annual Shuzz Art Fashion Show a Great Event For a Better Cause

It’s time for one of our favorite South Florida events out there, the Shuzz Art Fashion Show.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to experience this event, you can now! This year, the Shuzz Art Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, with a runway show by Miami-born designer Patricia Gomez Gracia of Gomez-Gracia that features Jimmy Choo. Bachelor nation fans (we know you’re out there), get excited because the night will be hosted by Ryan Beckett from ABC’s The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Shuzz Fund (pronounced “shoes”—if you haven’t already guessed) is a nonprofit organization that provides new shoes to children living in impoverished areas across America and in developing countries around the world. All donations and 100 percent of the event’s ticket sales go toward Shuzz’s programs and aid efforts centered around distributing shoes to kids in need regardless of race, religion or class.

So, what can you expect this year at the Shuzz Art Fashion Show? In addition to the runway show, the event will feature a 40-foot-long red carpet for all guests, a cocktail party and VIP reception sponsored by Celebrity Cruises, and silent and live auctions.

“We are so grateful to have the support of our entire community who is purchasing tickets at a record rate. If you have yet to buy yours, make sure you do so quickly… you do not want to miss SHUZZ | ART | FASHION no7!” said Rita Lombardo, the founder and president of Shuzz Fund, in a press statement.

Not only does this event benefit an amazing cause, it’s also one of the events of the year—a see and be seen opportunity, if you will. You won’t want to miss it! Show and ticket information can be purchased here.

The Shuzz Fund aims to provide new shoes to 10 million children in impoverished areas internationally over the next 10 years. So far Shuzz has distributed 101,500 shoes, according to its website.

To see what Lindsey and Lilly of LLScene are up to on the daily, visit ll-scene.com.