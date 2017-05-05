mother's day

8 Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner Specials in Broward County

We head a bit south here to Broward County for Mother’s Day brunches and dinners. It’s not too late to make reservations for your special Mom!

Council Oak

A brunch buffet is offered for $89 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, and includes omelets, Belgian waffles, bananas foster, meat stations, raw bar, pasta and sushi, along with traditional breakfast favorites. Also included are unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys, sangria, Bellinis and spiked, fresh lemonade. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, One Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954/327-7501

 McCoy’s Oceanfront

A Mother’s Day brunch buffet costs $60 per adult, $20 for kids 12 and under, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Included is seafood, plated entrees, a chef’s live action station with pork tenderloin, strip loin and eggs Benedict, and a dessert station.

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort, 1200 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954/944-8515

Oceans 234

Mom receives a complimentary family photo along with her brunch or dinner at this oceanside restaurant. The regular menu is available and includes pancake stacks, sweet potato hash with eggs, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese and more. Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

234 N. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539

Chanson, Royal Blue Hotel

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Mother’s Day brunch includes a Royal Blues pastry and fruit tower per table, one appetizer, one main course and one dessert. Cost is $55 per adult, and $19 for a main course and dessert for kids.

45 NE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach; 954/857-2929

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

A Mother’s Day meal here includes a prix-fixe deal for $79 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, along with live jazz and unlimited Veuve Cliquot and Bloody Marys. Dishes include a raw bar, fresh oysters, carving station, desserts and more.

620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/467-2555

SuViche

 All Moms receive a complimentary glass of Champagne or a complimentary mimosa at this restaurant and all the SuViche locations (others include Wynwood, South Beach and Brickell). Happy Hour specials are from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $4 Beers, $5 cocktails in Las Olas, along with small plate dishes.

 401 E. Las Olas Blvd. Suite 150, (on SF. 4th Ave.) Ft. Lauderdale; 954/656-3663

Coco Asian Bistro

Brunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and includes unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys for $19 extra per person. Dishes feature Matcha Mochi Waffles, Crab Eggs Benedict (pictured) and Pandan Pancakes.

841 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale; 954/525-3541

Naked Crab

A seafood brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the buffet-style feast features seafood, with dishes such as Crab-stuffed Lobster Tail, Shrimp Cocktail, Snow Crab, Crab Cakes, Crab Benedict, and Lobster and Mushroom Hash, as well as a waffle station, omelet station and carving station. Cost is $65 per adult, $29 for kids 5 to 12 years old.

B Ocean Resort, 1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/727-7090

