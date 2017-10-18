9 Easy Ways You can Join the Wildlife Conservation Movement Now

by Howie Minsky, Our man in Africa

The more involved I become in the wildlife conservation movement; the more hopeful I am for the future of our planet. I get excited when I think of my pre-teen daughter—and one day, her children— observing wildlife in their natural habitat and sharing their experiences.

Few people are aware how precarious the future of our world’s wildlife is; many species are on the verge of mass extinction. In fact, over half of our world’s creatures are expected to be extinct by the end of this century. This is dire—but it doesn’t have to be. There are hopeful bright spots in the darkness of these statistics when I think of all the creatures close to extinction that have rebounded with the support of people like you and me.

The numbers of the following animal populations have increased so dramatically in the past 20 years that they are no longer endangered: the bald eagle, giant panda, white rhino, Indian rhino, American alligator, manatee, grizzly bear, brown pelican, humpback whale, gray whale, Siberian tiger, Canadian goose, gray wolf, wood stork, stellar sea lion, and peregrine falcon are all again living free with sustainable populations.

When many people put forth even a small effort, it can make a tremendous difference. But what can we do to make a difference? How can we, with limited time and money, be helpful? Where can we focus our resources to improve our planet for our children?

To best help wildlife and the environment, we need to understand the main wildlife issues around the world. The more I observe, the more I read, the more excited I get to create a positive impact for our planet. We all have the ability to make great change even when dedicating just a few minutes a day or even each week. No step is too small and every step helps us all.

Ways to Help

1. Learn more about endangered and threatened wildlife

What animals need protection in your town

Share what you learn online with family and friends

2. Help local wildlife

Plant a native bush or tree in your yard

Hang a birdhouse

3. Limit your use of bug spray

In your yard or garden, which can harm wildlife

Use organic pesticides

4. Do not buy or keep wild animals

Such as exotic birds, lizards, frogs, turtles, or snakes

5. Be vocal

Sign online petitions that support wildlife

Donations are easy and important

Send an email to your senator or congressman to support issues you most believe in

Donate your time to help local organizations

6. Reduce, reuse, recycle

Save water, turn off lights, recycle bottles, cans and paper

7. Visit a zoo, park or nature center

Speak with the staff and learn

Ask what they do to help wildlife

8. Pick up litter

When you see litter throw it away

Tell friends and family not to litter

9. Stay Informed

Sign up to newsletters dedicated to protecting wildlife

Friend a few wildlife groups on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

Please share your stories with me about what you are doing to help wildlife and their habitat. Every little bit makes a huge difference.

Your fan,

Howie

