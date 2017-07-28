9 Fire Designers We Loved at Miami Swim Week 2017

It was quite the scene last weekend at Miami Swim Week, and LLScene was there to make sure we reported back on the latest trends in designer swimwear for bocamag.com.

In addition to the runway shows, we also attended the ESCAPE Miami Swim event. We partnered with Face2Face Studios on a “bestie Scene Swag giveaway” as their amazing stylists braided hair and manned the lash bar. As we mentioned in our pre-event coverage, ESCAPE Miami Swim is one of our favorite events simply because of the shopping we do. Year after year we leave this event with statement pieces and looks we still obsess over today. Noteworthy boutiques at the event were Please Don’t Tell Boutique, IndieSwim, Poema Swim, and (we gotta brag a bit!) Scene Swag.

On to the shows! All we have to say is that the 2018 swimwear collections hitting boutiques and department stores this year will not disappoint. One of the best parts about Swim Week this year were the inclusion of plus-size models who debuted their designers’ collections. There’s nothing better than seeing a beautiful girl of any size hit the runway with all the confidence and poise in the world. Not only do curvy models represent a huge portion of women worldwide, showing styles on plus-sized models gives buyers a chance to see the swimwear on women who represent most of their clientele. Why this is only just now starting to gain traction in the fashion world blows our minds.

Each year FUNKSHION’s operation of swim week gets better and better because of its ongoing commitment to showcase noteworthy designers—but more importantly, feature new and emerging designers. In today’s full recap, we’ll be sharing some of our favorite swim designers and trends we saw dominate the runway at Miami Swim Week.

Woohoo, go Kelsey! As mentioned in our last post, the owner of Versakini, Kelsey Duffy, is a friend of ours. Not only is she a friend, but we are true supporters and fans of her growing brand. Everyone can become a party animal during swim week, and Versakini proved that during the premier of its 2018 collection at the WET Deck of the W South Beach. Duffy is known for her asymmetrical plunging necklines and convertible swimwear. This Shark Tank alumni has a brand that has evolved into sophisticated prints and convertible bikinis, one pieces and coverups. Here are some of our favorites.

All photos via Getty Images.

Give us a little Britney, NSync and Backstreet Boys, and we’ll show you a good time. This is exactly what happened at Frankie’s Bikinis sleepover party runway show. They proved that girls just want to have fun by showcasing their 2018 collection, which was filled with girly off the shoulder bikini tops, ruffled bottoms and flirty fringe. Here are some of the noteworthy suits that caught our eye.

All photos via Getty Images.

Yestadt Millinary premiered its 2018 resort collection in partnership with Feather and Find at Hammock at the W South Beach. Every good swim look needs an accessory to complement it, and Yestadt Millinary’s versatile beach hat collection is a perfect paring.

All photos via Getty Images.

Saturday night had the fever when Lila Nikole took over the runway to debut its technicolor chroma collection. This show was unlike a lot of the other shows we attended because of the vision behind it all. We were taken back to old school South Beach with all the vibrancy the MIA strip had to offer. A marinade of multi color kaleidoscope, floral, and neon digital prints popped off the runway on the curvaceous bikini-clad models to the beats of a live DJ. One of our favorite parts about the show was the mommy and me and daddy and me paired suits. Who doesn’t want to match with their little ones, while looking stylish doing it? Enjoy!

All photos via Getty Images and Alexander Tamargo.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition came in with a splash at SWIMMIAMI. They premiered sexy athletic suits that came in all shapes and sizes. There’s nothing we love seeing more than sexy curves hit the SWIMMIAMI runway. Here are some of our favorite sporty, feminine looks for all you Boca-maggers out there.

All photos via Getty Images.

We’ve always been fans of Audrina Patridge since her days on MTV’s “The Hills,” so we were stoked to see the launch of her new line, Prey Swim. Patridge has always had a sense of style we identify with, so we knew we were in for a treat. Her first collection was complete with emerging swim trends like golds, metallics, high-waisted bottoms and gingham patterns, and Patridge took full advantage of all body types to show the versatility of her line.

All photos by Rodrigo Varela for Getty Images.

Always one of our favorites! Mia Marcell’s 2018 collection fully embraced the “sleeves on swim” trend, and we loved everything about it. Sure, this trend might be hard to pull off under day to day beach circumstances when your main objective is to tan, but if you have a girls trip planned or even a casual BBQ, this look can be achieved by pairing it with a pair of coverup bottoms, like a maxi skirt. We also noticed our favorite 2017 Pantone colors, Rose Quartz and Serenity, make an welcome appearance. Look out for those colors when shopping this year; they’re here to stay.

All photos via Alexander Tamargo for Getty Images.

Duskii’s 2018 collection speaks to our sporty girls—we know you’re out there! These suits are perfect for the girl who loves a day of fishing out on the boat, but also loves a little fashion. The detailing on these suits is intricate and flattering, and the styles hug your curves in all the right places. You’ll never have to worry about falling out of your suit again because YOU ARE IN THERE. You’ll feel secured but not suffocated. In addition to the women’s line, Duskii has an adorable line for the kids, complete with matching floaties! How cute is that?!

All photos by Alexander Tamargo for Getty Images.

To keep up with Lindsey and Lilly of LLScene, visit www.ll-scene.com.