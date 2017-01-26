Allure of Immortality Lecture at Flagler Museum

To read an excerpt of Lyn Millner’s book, “The Allure of Immortality: An American Cult, a Florida Swamp, and a Renegade Prophet” subscribe to Boca Magazine and check out the February 2017 issue.

Lecture: Allure of Immortality

Cyrus Teed, the charismatic leader of the Utopian Koreshan community, was revered by his followers. He was a religious visionary, physician and self-proclaimed alchemist who preached communal living and millenialism. He practiced mind cures, faith-healing, electro-therapy and “absent treatment.” The Koreshan community that he founded settled in Estero, Florida in 1894. The Koreshans believed in immortality, and Teed, their leader, was their biggest teacher.

In her lecture, author Lyn Millner will expound on Teed’s teachings and the Koreshan Unity movement, as an example of 19th-century pseudo-religion, to illustrate in her own words, “an important time in America when people held fast to beliefs that didn’t conform.”

Millner will speak at Flagler Museum at 3 p.m. on February 12. To purchase tickets and learn more about the lecture, click here.

And for your viewing pleasure, shock and awe, we present a photo of the dead body of Cyrus Teed: