Anti-Bullying Martial Arts Class Free for Local Kids

Bullying is a scary thought for kids, parents and grandparents. I know that, as a grandparent, I’d like to do something to help my grandson feel less vulnerable and more empowered in school.

Well, here’s an idea. And it’s free.

The Institute of Human Performance (IHP) is offering a free anti-bullying class, Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. to noon, with Danillo “INDIO” Villefort, a professional mixed martial artist, world-class judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

The class is designed to empower children, ages 5 years and older, by combining self-defense skills, self-awareness and self-confidence, Villefort says.

Villefort doesn’t teach these classes because he was bullied when he was a kid. He does it because he was the bully.

“It’s something that makes me feel really ashamed.” Villefort says. “That’s why I teach kids how to protect themselves. It’s the very [least] I can do. My real mission is to create bully awareness and turn a bully into a shepherd.”

There’s more to the February 25 class at IHP. Instead of sitting around and waiting for their kids to finish the program, parents who attend can work out with an IHP trainer for free. IHP performance coach Marc Saint-Preux is offering a free functional training class to keep parents fit, while their children learn to bully-proof their lives.

To register for the free class, call Villefort at 954/290-1376 or IHP at 561/620-9556. To learn more about Villefort, go to IndioMMA.com.

IHP is at 1950 NW Boca Raton Blvd., Boca Raton.

