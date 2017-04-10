April and May Food and Drink Festivals

It’s Monday, and getting hotter, so you need something to look forward to. Here are two festivals on the books. Plan now, buy tickets and then count down to fun that includes good food and good drinks.

May 19-21: First Après at the Beach – Aspen to Delray

They’re bringing an Aspen party to the beach. Sort of. This is the “Summer resort edition,” when founders of a ski cocktail classic hit the beaches for a weekend of fun in the sun.

Headquartered at the Delray Beach Marriott, the three days of festivities from May 19-21 include beach yoga, a tiki-hula dance party, a beach pub-crawl, poolside tastings, micro-seminars and more. Tickets start at $30 for the Après All Day event ticket with poolside tastings, music, etc.; $55 for each of two other events, Aspen in Delray Beach or the Pub Crawl and Cocktail Competition; or $99 for the Locals Pass. And then there’s the $299 VIP ticket that includes private reserve room tastings and drinks on Friday and Saturday night. Pick your options. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at apresatthebeach.com.

The Delray Beach Marriott is the location of the event and a main sponsor. Other sponsors are Breakthru Beverage, Stoli Group USA and Brown-Forman, and William Grant & Sons.

April 21: Las Olas Wine and Food Festival tickets discounted

Stroll along the main drag in Fort Lauderdale while eating and drinking all the while. The Las Olas Wine and Food Festival will happen April 21, and right now you can save 20 percent on tickets for this bash. There will be more than 60 restaurants and 40 wineries participating, with the American Lung Association benefitting.

Buy your tickets here and plug in code LIVINGFLA for the discount. Tickets are priced now at $100 per person, but word is the price will increase soon, so you’ve been warned.

