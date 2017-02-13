Arts & Entertainment Week Ahead Feb. 14-21

Tuesday

Broadway Ballads

Catch Broadway veterans singing your favorites from “Wicked,” “Phantom,” and selections from the impressive oeuvre of composer Stephen Schwartz, whose credits include “Pippin,” “Godspell” and “Wicked.” Chanteuse Debbie Gravitte, who has sung in “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and “9 to 5” is featured as Broadway performer Jason Graae (“Stardust” and “Snoopy!”), cabaret savant Scott Coulter and pianist John Boswell.

Where: Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $52-$67

Contact: 561/243-7922; oldschoolsquare.org

Wednesday

Rocket Man

Sing along to Elton John’s greatest hits, “I remember when rock was young, me and Suzie had so much fun holding hands and skimming stones had an old gold Chevy?” An Elton John tribute band, Rocket Man, plays an exact reenactment of an early Elton John concert, featuring lavish costumes—many actually worn by the legendary rock star—and details down to the flashy grand pianos. Rocket Man, featuring Rus Anderson and his three-piece back-up band, has played BB King’s Blues Club, House of Blues, Hard Rock and other major venues with songs “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Bennie and the Jets” and more.

Where: Old Schoolhouse Square, Delray

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $31 to $59.

Contact: www.OldSchoolSquare.org or at 561/243.7922, ext. 1.

Thursday

Shake ‘Em On Down

Although his beginnings were humble as a cotton-picker, bluesman Fred McDowell went on to travel with the Rolling Stones, mentor Bonnie Raitt. McDowell was discovered by folk music field collectors in 1959, which propelled him into the folk movement of the 1960s. You can catch the story about the godfather of the North Mississippi style of blues in the one-hour documentary Shake ‘Em On Down, as part of the South Arts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers. Following the screening, director Joe York will host a discussion about the film and his work.

Where: Bailey Hall, Broward College

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10, $8 seniors and children

Contact: box office at 954/201-6884 or www.baileyhall.org

Friday

The Spitfire Grill

Need a dose of hope and “soul satisfying” drama? Head out for the small town of Gilead, where a feisty parolee gets a job at a diner in a depressed small town in the musical theater production of “The Spitfire Grill” and restores hope to its residents.

Where: Studio One Theatre at FAU, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

When: 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: 800/745-3000, fauevents.com

Saturday

The New Shanghai Circus and Traditional Chinese Acts

Captivating, colorful, dynamic – 2,000 years in the making. The Chinese acrobatic tradition, from the most graceful to the most demanding, has its origin in harvest festivals dating back to 700 B.C. Magnificent and polished to perfection, The New Shanghai Circus dazzles with its mastery of time-honored Chinese traditions.

Where: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson World Performing Arts Center, Lynn University

When: Saturday: 7:30 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.

Cost: $50 to $70.

Contact: 561/237-9000, online at events.lynn.edu