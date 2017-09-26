Blaze Pizza Gives to B&G Clubs; Last Chance to Dine at db Bistro Moderne

Eat Blaze Pizza and donate to Boys & Girls Clubs with each bite

Blaze Pizza and co-owner LeBron James are raising money for Boys & Girls Clubs at all the Palm Beach and Broward County restaurant locations. On Sept. 27—designated by the fast-casual pizza chain Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza as Boys & Girls Clubs Day—20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the local clubs.

Locations include Boca Raton (2146 N. Federal Highway), Palm Beach Gardens (4665 PGA Blvd.), Royal Palm Beach (250 S. State Road 7), Fort Lauderdale (6334 N. Andrews Ave.) and Davie (2135 S. University Drive).

If you haven’t been to a Blaze location, they let you customize your pizza or choose from one of their signature pies, then it slides into an open-flame oven and is ready to eat in 180 seconds. And they offer gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

“We’re looking forward to kicking off the giveback day by treating several members from two local Boys & Girls Clubs to a private pizza party with some members of the FAU Owls football team,” said Adam Cummis, president of the South Florida Blaze Pizza franchise group, in a press release.

Boulud’s db Bistro Moderne closes; Boulud Sud planned

If you’re a fan of Daniel Boulud’s Miami restaurant db Bistro Moderne, hustle down there for a final meal before the doors close permanently on Sept. 30. And then you can make plans to travel to that same space sometime in December for Boulud’s newest venture, Boulud Sud, which will open in the same location. Sud will feature Mediterrnean cuisine inspired by the Cote d’Azur, Spain, Italy, Greece, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Turkey and more.

Overseeing the kitchen creations will be Executive Chef Clark Bowen, who worked at db Bistro since 2016 and has worked for Boulud for seven years. Dining will be mezze-style shared plates, such as Arabic lamb flatbread, Sicilian grilled swordfish and Moroccan chicken tagine.

