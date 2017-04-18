Blues at Boston’s Tonight, Publix Cooking Classes This Month

Boston’s hosts “Blue Tuesdays” with food, music

Tonight (April 18) kicks off Boston’s On The Beach’s Blue Tuesdays, with singers and bands and the blues. And food like garlic-braised short rib penne or marinated steak tips. And brews like Boston’s A1A IPA. Or a Nucklebuster Smash Cocktail. The first performer is Annika Chambers, nominated for 2015’s Best New Artist Album at the Blues Music Awards, as well as others. Stage performances are from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

40 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach; 561/278-3364

Put your apron on and engage your cooking skills

At Boca Raton’s Publix Apron School, 5050 Champion Blvd.; 561/994-4883.

April 22, 6:30 p.m. – Springtime, So Divine! As we bounce into spring (or maybe summer!), you’ll learn to make carrot fritters with buttermilk cumin dipping sauce, zucchini gratin, Herbs de Provence roasted chicken with chickpea mash, and lavender blueberry ice cream. Cost is $45. Register online here.

Alert! This is a great six-part series! Starting April 24 at 10 a.m., then May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29th is The Basics of Culinary: For the beginner or the experienced cook, these classes cover everything from tacos to steamed dumplings, to pork shoulders, crab cakes and much, much more. Cost is $300. Register online here

