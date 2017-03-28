https://bocamag.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Henrys_PassoverToGo.jpg 999 1500 Lynn Kalber https://bocamag.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Bocomag-Logo.png Lynn Kalber2017-03-28 09:53:052017-03-28 09:53:05Boca and Delray Dine-in or Takeout Passover Dinners
Boca and Delray Dine-in or Takeout Passover Dinners
Go out? Stay in? Plan your Passover dining now
With Passover fast approaching, we found some options for dining in the Boca Raton/Delray area for you. Here are some take-out options:
- Henry’s – Dishes (pictured) available include a Seder plate, soup options, traditional starters, herb-roasted chicken or beef brisket and desserts. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on April 7. Pickup is available on April 10 before 3 p.m. 16850 Jog Road, Delray Beach; 561/638-1949
- Rappy’s – Dishes are a la carte, or there’s an all-in-one package that feeds 10-12 people for $229. This includes choice of starter and soup, entrees, choice of sides and a holiday cake. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on April 7. Pickup and delivery are available on April 10 or 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5560 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561/314-6840
You can go out to dinner with these specials:
- Farmer’s Table – The restaurant will offer one seating with prix-fixe dinner at 6:30 p.m. ($65 for adults, $30 for children under 10) in the private dining room. The meal will be a traditional Seder “with a healthy, delicious Farmer’s Table twist,” that includes choice of soft drink, tea or coffee; alcohol, tax/gratuity not included. 1901 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561/417-5836
- Burt & Max’s Bar and Grille – In addition to its regular menu, the chef will serve matzo ball soup, chopped chicken liver, bitter green salad, roasted half chicken, pan-roasted salmon, slow-roasted brisket and coconut lemon macaroons for dessert. All a la carte. 9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/638-6380
- Henry’s – In addition to its regular menu, Henry’s will offer a traditional Seder plate, matzo ball or split pea soup, gefilte fish, chopped chicken liver, hearts of romaine salad, herb-roasted half chicken, first cut beef brisket, honey mustard glazed salmon, then chocolate torte or apple strudel for dessert. 16850 Jog Road, Delray Beach; 561/638-1949
- Rappy’s – Offering a Passover prix-fixe deal for $29.95 per person, Rappy’s will have soup (chicken soup with matzo ball, vegetarian vegetable), starter (gefilte fish or chopped liver), entrée (slow-braised brisket, half roasted chicken, pan-roasted salmon or house-roasted turkey) and a dessert platter for the table. 5560 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561/314-6840
Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious food coverage of Boca and beyond.
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.