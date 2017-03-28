Boca and Delray Dine-in or Takeout Passover Dinners

Go out? Stay in? Plan your Passover dining now

With Passover fast approaching, we found some options for dining in the Boca Raton/Delray area for you. Here are some take-out options:

Henry’s – Dishes (pictured) available include a Seder plate, soup options, traditional starters, herb-roasted chicken or beef brisket and desserts. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. on April 7. Pickup is available on April 10 before 3 p.m. 16850 Jog Road, Delray Beach; 561/638-1949

Rappy's – Dishes are a la carte, or there's an all-in-one package that feeds 10-12 people for $229. This includes choice of starter and soup, entrees, choice of sides and a holiday cake. Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on April 7. Pickup and delivery are available on April 10 or 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5560 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561/314-6840

You can go out to dinner with these specials:

Farmer’s Table – The restaurant will offer one seating with prix-fixe dinner at 6:30 p.m. ($65 for adults, $30 for children under 10) in the private dining room. The meal will be a traditional Seder “with a healthy, delicious Farmer’s Table twist,” that includes choice of soft drink, tea or coffee; alcohol, tax/gratuity not included. 1901 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561/417-5836

Burt & Max's Bar and Grille – In addition to its regular menu, the chef will serve matzo ball soup, chopped chicken liver, bitter green salad, roasted half chicken, pan-roasted salmon, slow-roasted brisket and coconut lemon macaroons for dessert. All a la carte. 9089 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/638-6380

Henry's – In addition to its regular menu, Henry's will offer a traditional Seder plate, matzo ball or split pea soup, gefilte fish, chopped chicken liver, hearts of romaine salad, herb-roasted half chicken, first cut beef brisket, honey mustard glazed salmon, then chocolate torte or apple strudel for dessert. 16850 Jog Road, Delray Beach; 561/638-1949

Rappy's – Offering a Passover prix-fixe deal for $29.95 per person, Rappy's will have soup (chicken soup with matzo ball, vegetarian vegetable), starter (gefilte fish or chopped liver), entrée (slow-braised brisket, half roasted chicken, pan-roasted salmon or house-roasted turkey) and a dessert platter for the table. 5560 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561/314-6840

