The Boca Raton Bowl Returns for its Third-Straight Year

It’s nice to have a college football bowl game right in your back yard, which is what the Boca Raton Bowl offers area residents.

In the third year of the game, the team that put the game together has had several years to enhance and adapt the fan experience. It’s on Florida Atlantic’s campus, which gives non-residents a chance to see the Owls’ modern setup.

For locals, it’s a relaxing night watching football. For fans of Western Kentucky and Memphis, the game is in an area that makes out-of-towners feel comfortable and welcomed.

As far as the game itself, it paired the winner of the American Athletic Conference against the winner of the Mid-American Conference.

It wasn’t a tail of two goliaths meeting, as both conferences aren’t considered to be in the “Power 5.”

If you’re used to going to NFL games or games from the biggest teams in the state—looking at you, Florida State, Miami and University of Florida—this game wasn’t meant to impress.

The stadium was maybe at half capacity, with a solid mix of locals, as well as fans from WKU and Memphis.

I was given a VIP parking pass for the game, which actually brought my car around a coned-off maze, through unmarked areas. Eventually, it led to a garage next to the stadium. For all the trouble it was to get to the garage before the game, it was incredibly easy to get out.

I didn’t experience any food at the stadium, other than a small buffet that was offered to the press. I can’t justify spending $10 for a beer or food item.

It was a pretty docile crowd with moments of passion after big plays.

When considering other game day experiences, the Boca Bowl is a lightweight version. But it’s still a nice item for the community to have around the holidays every year.