Are You Brave Enough for Jardin’s 10-Course “Secret Dinner”?

If you’ve never attended a wine dinner or tasting dinner, put that on your calendar now. Summer is a great time to explore different restaurant options, and a prix-fixe dinner allows you to explore the menu in a way a regular dinner wouldn’t. I think once you try one of these dinners, you’ll be hooked on them. Have fun!

Jardin’s 10-course tasting dinners start May 23

Last year, Jardin executive chefs/co-owners Jordan Lerman and Stephanie Cohen debuted their regular tasting dinners during summer months. The dinners were notable for their multiple courses, the fact that they sold out rather quickly, and of course, the excellent food and service at the restaurant. The good news is that these dinners are back, starting May 23, with a 10-course “secret dinner,” which means you’ll find out what you’re eating when you show up. Cost is $150 per person, with wine pairings available for $50 more. Reservations required.

33 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/440-5273, jardinrestaurant.com

Chanson: Spring rosé wine dinner on May 17

Spring into summer with rosés, which are always a good choice for the heat and humidity. Chanson is celebrating with a wine dinner on May 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., featuring this year’s Provence Rosé from Chateau Sainte Roseline. Cost is $125 per person. Red wines will also be served with the five-course meal from Chef Florenzo Barbieri and Sommelier Krystal Kinney. Dishes include snapper, calamari, duck, osso buco and dessert. Reservations required.

Chanson, Royal Blues Hotel, 45 NE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach; 954/857-2929, royalblueshotel.com

Alsatian wines focus of Café Boulud dinner

Add another wine region to your palate knowledge with Café Boulud’s Alsatian wine dinner on May 18, starting at 6:45 p.m. Executive Chef Rick Mace presents a four-course dinner paired with wines from the north of France. Wineries of Ostertag, Pfister and Paul Blanck are featured, curated by new Head Sommelier, Imre Papp. Cost is $95, excluding tax/gratuity. Reservations required.

Café Boulud, Brazilian Court Hotel, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060, cafeboulud.com/palmbeach

