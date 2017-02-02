Broadway in Ft. Lauderdale Announces 26th Season to Score 2018-19 ‘Hamilton’ Tickets

Subscribe to the 2017-18 Broadway in Fort Lauderdale season to score tickets next season to “Hamilton,” which runs in the 2018-19 season. The 26th season at Broward Center for the Performing Arts showcases Broadway’s greatest hits with a six-show subscription package that is power-packed with musical blockbusters. The season will commence with the new production of “the Sound of Music” Oct. 10 to 22; Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies, The Phantom Returns” opens Nov. 7 through 19; “School of Rock” runs Dec. 12 to 24; “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” plays Jan. 9 through 21, 2018; “Waitress” runs April 11 to 22, 2018;”Jersey Boys” closes the season May 8 to 20, 2018.

Subscribers who renew for the 2018/19 season will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premier Fort Lauderdale engagement of “Hamilton” before tickets become available to the general public.

“Hamilton” ticket dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

Season tickets for the 2017/2018 Bank of America Broadway in Fort Lauderdale six-show package range from $209 – $791. For faster service, visit BroadwayInFortLauderdale.com or call the season ticket hotline at 800/764-0700, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. When renewing over the phone or online, season ticket Holders must have their account number and credit card. Visit www.BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com for the most up-to-date information about touring Broadway.