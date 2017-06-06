Burtons Grill & Bar Chain Opening in Boca’s Park Place

By this fall, we should see the first Florida Burtons Grill & Bar opening at 5580 N. Military Trail in the Park Place shopping center. This large restaurant will offer vegetarian, Paleo and gluten-free options. There’s also the signature (B) Choosy kids menu, which uses the USDA MyPlate guidelines, allowing parents and kids to choose balanced meals.

There will be 248 seats indoors and 86 outside around a water feature and bar. So you’ll have a chance to squeeze in and try dishes like the tuna poke (pictured), short rib grilled cheese sandwich, crab cakes, Mediterranean chicken risotto, street tacos, General Tso’s cauliflower appetizer and more. The kitchen will be led by Executive Chef Winston Guerrero, who graduated from Johnson & Wales and went on to cook all over the East Coast, including four-star Relais & Chateaux Morrison House in Alexandria, Va., the Grand Hyatt New York and Langham Hotel Boston.

At the bar, you’ll find specialty cocktails, an international wine selection, and bottled and draft beers.

The Burtons chain has 12 restaurants in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Plans are to open three more soon that includes Boca Raton, Maryland, and another in Massachusetts.

