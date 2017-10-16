Burtons Grill & Bar Opens Today and You Need to Go Now

It finally happened: Burtons Grill & Bar is now open at 5580 N. Military Trail in Boca’s Park Place shopping center. You’ll recognize it immediately because it’s at the far corner of the plaza, detached and on its own food island of sorts, in the parking lot. But it’s perfect for such a stand-alone, unique restaurant.

This is the first Florida location for owner Denise Baron Herrera, who has been with the company since its infancy. She originally started at Burtons as a chef, and most of the recipes on the menu today are her originals. Like the house salad, a customer favorite with freshly cut romaine and iceberg lettuces, sweet cherry tomatoes, colorful peppers, cucumbers blue cheese and crispy applewood smoked bacon in a simple mustard dressing. Or the General Tso’s cauliflower covered in thai chili sauce and served with a creamy ginger aioli, the short rib grilled cheese, or the crab cakes, chock-full of real, fresh crab.

The best part? Nothing tastes too heavy or too filling. Executive Chef Winston Guerrero and his staff are doing an amazing job melding flavors and ingredients while keeping dishes light and fresh.

Burtons aims to please, not only with food, but with excellent service, convenient take-out options and elegant, casual decor. They offer gluten-free, vegetarian and paleo menus, along with a kid’s menu and regular menu. Entrees can be split without charge and take-out orders are ready in 15 to 20 minutes. There’s plenty of seating throughout the main dining room, the two bars and the extensive outdoor patio. During the week, happy hour runs from 4-7 p.m. with discounts on drinks and plates.

If you’re still not convinced, take a look through the images below. Then, head over to Burton’s. Like, right now. Are you still reading?? Hurry up and go get a seat!

