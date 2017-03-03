This Month: Charitable Cocktails and Ballads After Brunch

The Shake Up begins, benefitting No Kid Hungry and your thirst

If you’ve been hiding under a pinot gris glass for the past couple of years, you may have missed the fact that cocktails before dinner are back again. Thank goodness.

That means a corresponding increase in top-talent bartenders/mixologists, for which I thank the stars every day at 5 p.m. (or thereabouts). And yes, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere all the time, which must be the reason for happy hours starting at 2 p.m.

Spotlighting the best behind the bar, The Shake Up cocktail fundraising competition is back for all of March. This means when you have a cocktail at a participating restaurant that’s been created for this event (please ask for it!), Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry receives donations.

Drink something tasty and help children? Sounds like a recipe for success.

The two restaurants that raise the most money from their cocktails get to serve their crafted cocktails in the Kravis Center lobby on April 20, when the popular Palm Beach Taste of the Nation is held. The huge food and drinks event raises a lot of money for No Kid Hungry. Tickets for Taste of the Nation are $125; buy them here www.nokidhungry.or/palmbeach.

Meanwhile, this month The Shake Up competition means that just the cost of a delicious drink will help a worthwhile charity. Last year, Avocado Grill and Max’s Harvest won the Kravis spots. They are competing again this year, along with Eau Palm Beach’s Stir that has a Pineapple Margherita (pictured) and Grato with an Orange Crush (pictured) that has Crop Organic Vodka, elderflower liqueur, Aperol and citrus.

Also look for The Shake Up cocktails at these restaurants: Café Chardonnay, Costa Palm Beach, Dada, other Eau Palm Beach restaurants (Angle, Breeze Ocean Kitchen, Temple Orange), Hilton WPB, Ian’s Tropical Grill, Jardin, Jove Kitchen & Bar, Okeechobee Steakhouse, PB Catch, Pistache French Bistro, Shake Shack Boca Raton, The Cooper and The Regional Kitchen & Public House.

To help the promotion on social media, include #ShakeUp4NKH, and show off whatever concoction you’ve found.

Looking for brunch and live music?

Café Boulud thinks a tasty brunch should be followed by live music in a beautiful setting every Sunday through April.

I think they’re right.

The brunch at this top-notch restaurant in the Brazilian Court Hotel on Palm Beach is terrific to begin with: mini Belgian waffles, French rolled omelette, seafood tagine, mushroom risotto and more. That’s from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Then stay and listen to Jahzel perform from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. That’s a great way to spend a Sunday. Don’t even think about work!

301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

