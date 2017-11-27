Cheers! Toast the Start of the Holidays With These Icy Cool Cocktails

Since it’s Monday, here are four reasons to keep working hard so Friday comes more quickly.

Holiday cocktails are in the house. They are beautiful to look at, taste great and use some inventive ingredients. These drinks also give you an excuse to travel a bit south and see all the creative ideas bubbling to the surface in Broward and Dade counties. Have fun!

Venue: Bulla Gastrobar

two locations in Doral and Coral Gables

Cocktail: Mariposa Negra – an usual surprise for holiday guests at the table!

By Kevin Lozada

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Old Forester 100 Bourbon

1 ounces Housemade Butterfly Pea Powder Syrup

0.75 ounces lemon juice

0.5 ounces St. Germain

Method: Pour all ingredients over ice in a shaker. Shake vigorously and strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Venue: Lolo’s Surf Cantina

161 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Cocktail: Sayulita Sunset – a bold cocktail kick for any holiday party!

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Mezcal

1 ounce blood orange juice

0.75 ounces lime juice

0.5 ounces agave syrup

2 dashes of angostura bitters

Method: Shake ingredients, strain, serve in a chilled martini glass and garnish with a blood orange wheel.

Venue: Sugar Factory American Brasserie

two locations on Ocean Drive and Lincoln Road

Cocktail: Candy Cane Crunch – the happy medium of candy cane meets cocktail!

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces vanilla rum

1.5 ounces white chocolate liquor

1.5 ounces peppermint Schnapps

Serve in martini glass

Method: Shake together, serve in a martini glass and garnish with candy cane and white chocolate rice crispy treat section.

Venue: Sushi Garage

1784 West Ave., Miami Beach

Cocktail: Yuzu Raspberry – use leftover holiday raspberries in your cocktail!

Ingredients:

2-3 raspberries

1.25 ounces Chopin Rye

2 ounces yuzu sake

1 ounce kumquat juice

1 ounce Prosecco

Crushed ice

Method: Blend and garnish with a lemon twist. Serve in a Champagne flute.

Lynn Kalber was raised in Boca Raton and has spent her life in Palm Beach and Broward counties. She is a career journalist, with 26 years at The Palm Beach Post alone, where she wrote feature and food articles, edited the food section and wrote about wine as part of the Swirl Girls. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, writer and author Scott Eyman.

