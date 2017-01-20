Jardin cocktail classes

Craft Cocktail Classes at Jardin; Restaurant Openings

/0 Comments/in /by

Kick it up with craft cocktail classes at Jardin

Jardin cocktail classes

Boy, do we need drinks! If you haven’t changed up your cocktail order lately, now’s the time to try something new. It’s in keeping with the new year, the new administration, and now new concoctions.

Let’s do it.

Start by learning how to make some great cocktails with a pro. That way you get to try it at home, plus you get to try the drinks with Jardin restaurant’s Bar Chief Deanna Thibeau — and a bonus is the yummy menu there, too.

Sign up for the classes on Sundays, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, at 12:30 p.m. (Have brunch first, then stay for a drink-and-learn!) In about two hours, Thibeau will cover the history of the cocktails she creates and then shake, stir, muddle and pour some seasonal craft cocktails. The cost is $70 per person (excluding tax/gratuity), at Jardin, 330 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/440-5273.

Upcoming openings:

ROK:BRGR

With burger restaurants as prolific as Italian restaurants comes ROK:BRGR Delray, opening where Tryst was on Atlantic Avenue, 4 E Atlantic. It’s the first Palm Beach County location for this Fort Lauderdale chain, now with restaurants in Miami-Dade county, too. Known for craft beer and burgers. Slated to open in February.

Ouzo Bay

Look for Ouzo Bay to open by March 1 at 201 Plaza Real (Mizner Park). It’s the Atlas Restaurant Group’s second Ouzo Bay (first is in Baltimore), and will serve a Mediterranean menu with a Greek influence. Opa!

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, or subscribe to the magazine for the best food coverage in Boca and Delray. 

 

 

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
weezer.jpg The Week Ahead: June 14 to 20
randirhodes.jpg Mini Q&A: Randi Rhodes
royale-magestique_web.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 17 to 22
deborahsilver_headshot.jpg Q&A: Deborah Silver
06_cornellartmuseum_lit_sam-tufnell_gnomes.jpg Cornell's Light-Up Exhibition a Must-See
poster_show80.jpg The Week Ahead: June 29 to July 4
tumblr_inline_o7fox5yzl71rltsjp_500.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 2 to 8
paintings-by-carol-prusa.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 23 to 29