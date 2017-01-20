Craft Cocktail Classes at Jardin; Restaurant Openings

Kick it up with craft cocktail classes at Jardin

Boy, do we need drinks! If you haven’t changed up your cocktail order lately, now’s the time to try something new. It’s in keeping with the new year, the new administration, and now new concoctions.

Let’s do it.

Start by learning how to make some great cocktails with a pro. That way you get to try it at home, plus you get to try the drinks with Jardin restaurant’s Bar Chief Deanna Thibeau — and a bonus is the yummy menu there, too.

Sign up for the classes on Sundays, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, at 12:30 p.m. (Have brunch first, then stay for a drink-and-learn!) In about two hours, Thibeau will cover the history of the cocktails she creates and then shake, stir, muddle and pour some seasonal craft cocktails. The cost is $70 per person (excluding tax/gratuity), at Jardin, 330 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/440-5273.

Upcoming openings:

ROK:BRGR

With burger restaurants as prolific as Italian restaurants comes ROK:BRGR Delray, opening where Tryst was on Atlantic Avenue, 4 E Atlantic. It’s the first Palm Beach County location for this Fort Lauderdale chain, now with restaurants in Miami-Dade county, too. Known for craft beer and burgers. Slated to open in February.

Ouzo Bay

Look for Ouzo Bay to open by March 1 at 201 Plaza Real (Mizner Park). It’s the Atlas Restaurant Group’s second Ouzo Bay (first is in Baltimore), and will serve a Mediterranean menu with a Greek influence. Opa!

