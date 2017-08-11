College Football Season Approaches! Tailgate in Style With Stadium Standout Looks

As sad as we are to kiss the summer months goodbye, we’re just as excited to start planning our outfits for college football season.

Yes, your LLScene girls LOVE football season. So much so that we might be strategizing a little too early, but you can never be too prepared. This will give you plenty of time to plan accordingly. Even if you can’t make every game, you still want to look stylish and put together when you go to the bar or a friend’s house to watch the games on TV.

We are giving you style options for every age demographic that will be sure to put you in the category of a true “stadium standout” this season, no matter what Florida team you cheer for.

Florida Atlantic University

Let’s start local. Year after year, FAU’s football program continues to grow, and this year is expected to be bigger than ever. With the expansion of their team, staff and resources, it’s just a matter of time until FAU is on the map with other elite football programs in the state. Pick your signature color from red, white and blue. Run with that color and accessorize around it.

Regardless of whether the team wins or loses, you can tailgate in style this season with some of these local South Florida looks.

Jasmin Boutique Boca

101 Plaza Real S, Suite C, Boca Raton, FL

LBoutique

556 S Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, FL

Apricot Lane

9169 W Atlantic Ave., #120, Delray Beach, FL

Florida State University

Lindsey is a Florida State alum, so this is always one of our favorite categories. Even if you’re not a die-hard FSU fan, the “garnet and gold” style can be pulled off easily. FSU style can come in all shapes, sizes and colors. For example, you can easily substitute maroon for the color garnet. You won’t have any trouble finding maroon pieces in fall. And add gold into your look with shiny accessories! Think boho: arrows, feathers, headbands, etc. All of those themes will apply when cheering on the Seminoles.

Bows & Arrows

5275 University Parkway, Suite 133, University Park, FL

University of Florida

UF girls sure know how to tailgate in fashion. We’ve been to many a Gator game and can attest to this, as painful as it may be to admit. Royal blue and bright orange are challenging colors, but somehow they pull it off. Lucky for them, Gainesville is filled with boutiques that bring fashionable alternatives to college gameday. Lucky for you, these boutiques also have online stores. Here are some of our favorite gameday Gator looks.

The Colorful Gator

13005 SW 1st Road, Suite, 133 Newberry, FL

Darling & Poise

University of Central Florida

Can we call you the lucky ones? Black and gold. There are women that dream of a world where they can always wear black, and you ladies get to all season long. Gone are the days of logo tees. Watch the game in style with sundresses, maxi dresses, rompers, shorts, tanks and tops—you can find them all in black. Bring in the gold with accessories and jewelry, like crossbody bags and stackable bracelets.

Blossom Boutique

12789 Waterford Lakes Parkway, Orlando, FL

Six28

12082 Collegiate Way, Orlando, FL

Miss Fanatic

University of Miami

University of Miami fans have it a little easier than UF fans, simply because you can do a lot more with the color green. It’s okay to go off track from the color scheme of your team, but still stay in the color family, which is what you’ll see below. We don’t love the bright green and orange colors of UM, but we can live with the different shades of those colors.

Looksbylo Boutique

17670 NW 78th Ave., Suite 101, Palm Springs North, FL

LBoutique

556 S Pineapple Ave ., Sarasota, FL

