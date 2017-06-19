pig-sty

Cool Down with Coffee Ice Cubes and Heat Up the Grill with Pig-Sty Meats

Coffee ice cubes a Brooklyn Water Bagel staple

Since 2010, Brooklyn Water Bagel locations have included coffee ice cubes with their signature Cubsta iced coffee. According to founder Stephen Fassberg, this cuts down on coffee waste in the stores and eliminates the customer complaint that the coffee is “watered-down.” Don’t forget to try a bagel made with Brooklyn-accurate water—and you can watch the bagels being made in all the stores.

The coffee ice cubes are a great idea, and in this heat, we’ll have triple the number of those, thank you very much. The cubes are free with the Cubsta, and are available at all locations, including these:

  • 22191 Powerline Road, Boca Raton
  • 2250 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton
  • 14451 S. Military Trail, Delray Beach
  • 1790 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

Pack some Pig-Sty BBQ meats for outdoor adventures

Pulled pork sandwich. Photo courtesy of Pig-Sty BBQ.

Going boating, camping or picnicking any time soon? If you’re loading up the cooler for some great made-outdoors meals, you may want to try the latest from Pig-Sty BBQ: vacuum-sealed meats that are cured and smoked in-house. The house-smoked Canadian bacon is $4.25 per half pound; house-made maple sugar cured and smoked bacon, brisket, pulled pork, turkey, ham, smoked pastrami and sausages are each $8.50 per half pound. A slab of ribs is $22 each.

706 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach; 561/810-5801

