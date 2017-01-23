Delray Bash and Garlic Fest Will Tickle Your Tastebuds Next Month

Here at Boca Magazine, we are always hungry. Always talking about food, thinking about food, dreaming about food. That’s why we are salivating right now just thinking about the 6th Annual Delray Bash (it’s coming up quickly!) and especially the garlic fest, which has a new location this year.

Stock up on breath mints, because we are so ready to get our stank on.

Special code for 6th Annual Delray Bash tickets

It’s the glorious weather time of year, and that means the 6th Annual Delray Bash must be returning. But this year, the event is in February instead of late fall. On February 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., join the bash at Old School Square in Delray Beach, and taste food and drinks from dozens of local restaurants. The cost is usually $60 per person, but for our very special readers, here’s a discount code giving you $15 off: Go to TheDelrayBash.com, and use promo code “BocaMag.” This includes all drinks and food.

Some participating restaurants are Caffe Luna Rosa, Vic & Angelo’s, Banyan Restaurant & Bar, CWS Bar + Kitchen and a whole lot more.

John Prince Park now home to Garlic Fest

Another fest during our cooler days has moved from its Delray Beach home to John Prince Park in Lake Worth. It’s a larger venue, and this festival has grown so much that organizers thought it best to move where it can spread out even more.

This is the 18th garlicky year, so starting on February 10, from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., you can enjoy as much garlic as you can eat (in terrific dishes, as pictured. Not raw!), along with drinks and entertainment. The fun continues for two more days: February 11, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and February 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 per day, and $20 at the gate for specific hours.

Try garlic curry chicken shish kabobs, flaming garlic shrimp, garlic London broil, garlic Italian sausage, garlic fries, garlic wings, garlic ice cream… you get the point. Word has it there are more than 80 garlic-laced foods available. As long as everyone is eating it, you’ll have a great time!

Check dbgarlicfest.com for more info. You can purchase food and drink tickets in advance on the website, too.

Hungry for more food news?