Dinner and a Play in West Palm, and Drinking to Donate in Wynwood

If you’re looking for a night full of good food, drinks, acting and laughter, you’re in luck. From April 12-15, the longest-running Off-Broadway romantic comedy, “Sex Tips for a Straight Woman from a Gay Man” will be at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

But wait, there’s more.

Before the show each night, the popular Clematis Street restaurant Jardin is partnering with the Kravis Center and offering a prix-fixe dinner timed specially for show-goers.

The $38, three-course dinner includes starters such as meatballs & yellow grits or the Swank salad, and entrees like smoked trout or the 330 burger, among others. Dessert, Co-owner and Chef Stephanie Cohen’s specialty, includes choices such as a Little Havana flan plate or the in-house creation of Rocky Road. Reservations are recommended, and mention the show to get your comedic selves in and out in an hour.

Jardin, 33 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/440-5273

Try some Instant Karma at forward-thinking Wynwood restaurant Beaker & Gray, where a percentage of happy hour sales is donated to a different charity for one week per month. What a great idea! (Other restaurants, are you listening?) The next charity week is April 24-27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with bites and drinks. The charity will be Foundation for New Education Initiatives, which works with Miami-Dade public schools.

Beaker & Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Wynwood; 305/69-2637