beaker & gray happy hour

Dinner and a Play in West Palm, and Drinking to Donate in Wynwood

/0 Comments/in /by

Creative ideas are good ideas

Jardin pairs with Kravis for a fun-filled night

The backyard at Jardin.

The backyard at Jardin.

If you’re looking for a night full of good food, drinks, acting and laughter, you’re in luck. From April 12-15, the longest-running Off-Broadway romantic comedy, “Sex Tips for a Straight Woman from a Gay Man” will be at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

But wait, there’s more.

Before the show each night, the popular Clematis Street restaurant Jardin is partnering with the Kravis Center and offering a prix-fixe dinner timed specially for show-goers.

The $38, three-course dinner includes starters such as meatballs & yellow grits or the Swank salad, and entrees like smoked trout or the 330 burger, among others. Dessert, Co-owner and Chef Stephanie Cohen’s specialty, includes choices such as a Little Havana flan plate or the in-house creation of Rocky Road. Reservations are recommended, and mention the show to get your comedic selves in and out in an hour.

Jardin, 33 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/440-5273

Beaker & Gray happy hour donates while you drink

The lounge and bar at Beaker & Gray. Photo by Brett Hufziger.

The lounge and bar at Beaker & Gray. Photo by Brett Hufziger.

Try some Instant Karma at forward-thinking Wynwood restaurant Beaker & Gray, where a percentage of happy hour sales is donated to a different charity for one week per month. What a great idea! (Other restaurants, are you listening?) The next charity week is April 24-27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with bites and drinks. The charity will be Foundation for New Education Initiatives, which works with Miami-Dade public schools.

Beaker & Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Wynwood; 305/69-2637

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
broadway Broadway in Ft. Lauderdale Announces 26th Season to Score 2018-19 'Hamilton' Tickets
ocean breeze Golf Course Updates, Chabad News, and the Delray Beach Headache
194824a.jpg Sunshine Music Festival Announces Lineup
pomegranate lamb shank Pomegranate Lamb Shank Recipe
tonyone.jpg Q&A: Playwright Tony Finstrom
Atlantic-Crossing Updates: Atlantic Crossing, iPic, Ocean Breeze & More
disney world Exciting Disney Park Happenings in 2017
mixology boca Boca and Las Olas Food and Drink Events Fast Approaching