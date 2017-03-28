This is an excerpt from our Puppy Love feature in our April 2017 issue. For more content like this, subscribe to the magazine.
Leash-Free & Loving Life
Make a play date at one of these dog-friendly parks
Written by Lisa Ocker
Dog parks offer space for romping, separate fenced areas for big and small canines, benches and/or gazebos for humans, wash stations, water fountains, waste bags and trash cans. Here are some favorites:
MIZNER BARK: THE BOCA RATON DOG PARK
751 Banyan Trail, 561/393-7821
Open 7:30 a.m. to dusk daily except noon to dusk on Wednesdays. Permits required: free to residents, $25 per month or $265 per year for non-residents.
BARK BEACH
Spanish River Park (between lifeguard towers 18 and 20)
3001 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton
Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 7-9 a.m., 3 p.m. to sunset November to March, 5 p.m. to sunset March to November. Park at Spanish River Park with valid parking permit or at daily parking rate. Permits required: $30 per dog for residents of Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District or city of Boca; $165 per dog for non-residents; $10 for single weekend passes, regardless of residency, available at Spanish River Park gatehouse.
CANINE COVE
Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park
12551 Glades Road, west of Boca Raton, 561/966-6600
Open sunrise to sunset daily except from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
DOG PARK AT LAKE IDA
Lake Ida West Park
1455 Lake Ida Road, Delray Beach, 561/966-6611
Open sunrise to sunset daily except noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
POOCH PINES
Okeeheelee Park
7715 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561/966-6600
Open sunrise to sunset except from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
DR. STEVEN J. PAUL DOG PARK
Coral Springs Sportsplex
2575 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs, 954/346-4428
It features agility training equipment.
JUPITER BEACH
2188 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, 561/741-2400
Worth the drive for free, off-leash beach fun. Free parking at Ocean Boulevard and Marcinski Road.
