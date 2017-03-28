Leash-Free & Loving Life

Make a play date at one of these dog-friendly parks

Written by Lisa Ocker

Dog parks offer space for romping, separate fenced areas for big and small canines, benches and/or gazebos for humans, wash stations, water fountains, waste bags and trash cans. Here are some favorites:

751 Banyan Trail, 561/393-7821

Open 7:30 a.m. to dusk daily except noon to dusk on Wednesdays. Permits required: free to residents, $25 per month or $265 per year for non-residents.

Spanish River Park (between lifeguard towers 18 and 20)

3001 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca Raton

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 7-9 a.m., 3 p.m. to sunset November to March, 5 p.m. to sunset March to November. Park at Spanish River Park with valid parking permit or at daily parking rate. Permits required: $30 per dog for residents of Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District or city of Boca; $165 per dog for non-residents; $10 for single weekend passes, regardless of residency, available at Spanish River Park gatehouse.

Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park

12551 Glades Road, west of Boca Raton, 561/966-6600

Open sunrise to sunset daily except from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

Lake Ida West Park

1455 Lake Ida Road, Delray Beach, 561/966-6611

Open sunrise to sunset daily except noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.

Okeeheelee Park

7715 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561/966-6600

Open sunrise to sunset except from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

Coral Springs Sportsplex

2575 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs, 954/346-4428

It features agility training equipment.

2188 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, 561/741-2400

Worth the drive for free, off-leash beach fun. Free parking at Ocean Boulevard and Marcinski Road.