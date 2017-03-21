villa azur

Dress to Impress: Villa Azur Roasted and Dressed Dates Recipe

We’re talking about the food, not your human date. 

Each issue of Boca Magazine includes an expert extra called “Deconstructing the Dish,” a breakdown of a chef’s dish for the home cook, complete with insider tips to making cooking easier. (We are always thinking of you!) It’s a reader favorite. Along with the tips in the printed magazine, you can always find the recipes online, which can be found under specific issues of the magazine under our “In the Magazine” tab.

So here is a fairly easy (and impressive), online-only recipe from Executive Chef Erwin Mallet of the French-Mediterranean Villa Azur in Miami Beach. Make this for your next home cocktail party, and just shrug off the compliments by saying, “Oh that? I just threw it together.”

Villa Azur

Roasted Dates by Executive Chef Erwin Mallet

villa azur

Serves 4 people

Ingredients

  • 36 pitted dry dates
  • 12 slices of Bayonne Prosciutto
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 4 0z Manchego cheese
  • ½ tbsp honey

Dressing: Melt half the Manchego cheese with the cream in a saucepan, salt and pepper to taste, boil and then mix everything together in a blender. Put aside in the refrigerator.

Stuff the dates with remaining Manchego cheese, approximately 2 grams per date.

Wrap 3 dates together at a time with one slice of Bayonne prosciutto. Continue until you’re out of dates and prosciutto.

Bake the dates in an oven at 400F for 4 minutes, then top the dates with honey and bake for 1 more minute. Plate and serve with the dressing on the side.

Villa Azur is at 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305/763-8688.

