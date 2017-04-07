Duran Duran at Hard Rock Live
Duran Duran packed Hard Rock Live the evening of April 5. The English new wave band had 21 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold over 100 million records
worldwide.
Photos by Ron Elkman, USA Today Network
Duran Duran packed Hard Rock Live the evening of April 5. The English new wave band had 21 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold over 100 million records
worldwide.
Photos by Ron Elkman, USA Today Network
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.